Coronavirus Update: Total positive cases in India rises to 315; states to follow 'Janata Curfew'

New Delhi, Mar 22: The total number of positive cases on Saturday night touched 315, in India with four reported deaths- one each in Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka.

Several cities and states have already enforced a near-lockdown before the countdown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announced 'Janata Curfew' begins from 7am on Sunday, as the number of Covid-19 cases saw a rapid increase.

Most of the public transports including train and metro services are suspended and all shops excluding pharmacies and grocery stores will be closed during the shutdown announced by PM Modi.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi rises to 27. Out of the 27 positive cases, 20 people are currently admitted in various hospitals, whereas 5 have been discharged, one person has migrated out of the country & one person has lost his life: Delhi Health Department Govt of West Bengal: All Inter-State Bus operations originating from the state shall remain suspended from 12 midnight on March 21 till March 31. Inter state buses originating in the neighboring states shall not be allowed to enter the state till March 31. Mother Dairy: We are aware of the grave threat posed by #COVID19 &in order to maintain the requisite hygiene at all levels is actively advising its stakeholders on precautions detailed by varied authorities. https://t.co/Cgy84EOlGt — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 Mother Dairy: We are aware of the grave threat posed by COVID19 &in order to maintain the requisite hygiene at all levels is actively advising its stakeholders on precautions detailed by varied authorities. Maharashtra: Roads in Nanded city area in Pune sanitized by Fire Brigade Department of Pune, earlier today. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4ZfZw5N7iv — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 Roads in Nanded city area in Pune sanitized by Fire Brigade Department of Pune, earlier today. On the directions of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, various agencies undertook a comprehensive sanitization drive in Parliament House Complex on 21 March 2020. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy: Section 144 to been imposed in Puducherry from March 23 to 31st. Buyers can purchase from 7 am to 9 am in the morning and 6 pm to 9 pm in the evening. Dr RK Dhiman,Director,Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS,Lucknow said, "Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star.She is being provided Gluten Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen.She has to co-operate with us." Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the state to remain in lockdown from March 22 to 31st. Shops selling daily necessities things like vegetables, dairy and medical items to remain open. Govt of Meghalaya: All people entering the state are required to mandatorily register on the COVID-19 Monitoring System, in addition to undergoing health screening as required by authorities. pic.twitter.com/zQNMvbLbqp — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 Govt of Meghalaya: All people entering the state are required to mandatorily register on the COVID-19 Monitoring System, in addition to undergoing health screening as required by authorities. Total cases rise to 315 in India: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Coronavirus Int'l passenger traffic at Mumbai airport declines sharply by up to 70 pc in March. All inter-state border points between Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala have been sealed with immediate effect as part of preventive measures against coronavirus, DK district-in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday. KV Raghavan: ...and take speedy decisions on R&D to implementation related to SARS-Cov-2 virus & COVID19. Committee met today. Researchers are urged to use this, to choose, plan&execute the most important&urgent, research, development & implementation. BK Upadhyay, City Police Commissioner, Nagpur: Police has taken action against 348 people who flouted the direction of the administration on the first day of the lockdown. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation: Namma Metro Train Services will be regulated with effect from March 23, Monday, onwards till March 31, Tuesday, to facilitate social distancing as a measure for countering the spread of COVID19 pandemic. PM:I appeal to all that in whichever city you're in,stay there for few days. By doing so,we can control spread of Coronavirus.We're playing with our health by crowding railways stations&bus-stands.Please think about yourself&your family;don't move out of your house,unnecessarily COVID19 positive cases in Pakistan are 671 till March 21. 361 in Sindh, 137 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 31 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 27 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Islamabad and 1 in PoK. 3 patients have died and 5 were discharged. Coronavirus positive ticks to 4 with no foreign travel history Saltlake, West Bengal. HRD ministry tells educational institutions to allow students still in hostels to stay put. Government launches chatbot on WhatsApp to create awareness about coronavirus, curb misinformation. Coronavirus cases rise to 283 in India; restrictions imposed in many states. Embassy of India in Russia: We are in constant touch with University authorities to ensure the welfare of Indian students and responding in timely manner to ensure well being of Indian students. District Magistrate,Srinagar,J&K: Officials of Essential/Emergency Service&those dealing with measures for tackling spread of #coronavirus not to avail any Gazetted/Restricted Holiday/Sunday or leave,private persons/organizations requisitioned to assist such authorities to comply pic.twitter.com/pYF2fLEH3l — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 District Magistrate,Srinagar,J&K: Officials of Essential/Emergency Service&those dealing with measures for tackling spread of coronavirus not to avail any Gazetted/Restricted Holiday/Sunday or leave,private persons/organizations requisitioned to assist such authorities to comply. Parking at the Metro stations will also remain closed on Monday (March 23). These modified Metro services are applicable for this Monday only: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Metro services will remain closed from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday. Metro services will again resume from 4:00 PM from all lines & will continue till 8:00 PM: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. 98 new cases reported across India in 24 hours, total rises to 298; 111 new labs to start testing from today. COVID-19 causing financial stress to poor, ration per person increased: Kejriwal Maharashtra: People were seen maintaining social distance in a queue outside a local supermarket in Pune due to Covid_19. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani: If Coronavirus positive cases kept increasing in state then isolated infection control hospitals will be made in Rajkot, Baroda, Ahemedabad& Surat to fight it. These hospitals will be ready in 2-3 days. There are total 13 positive cases. Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha: To knockdown #COVID19, Naveen Patniak locks down 40% of Odisha including state capital for a week. It includes 5 districts and 8 major towns. 70% of the total 3200 foreign returnees belong to these districts. pic.twitter.com/7MLbLN0Aur — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020 Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha: To knockdown COVID19, Naveen Patniak locks down 40% of Odisha including state capital for a week. It includes 5 districts and 8 major towns. 70% of the total 3200 foreign returnees belong to these districts.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.