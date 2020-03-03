  • search
    22 Mar, 2020         00:53:29 IST

    Coronavirus Update: Total positive cases in India rises to 315; states to follow 'Janata Curfew'

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The total number of positive cases on Saturday night touched 315, in India with four reported deaths- one each in Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka.

    Several cities and states have already enforced a near-lockdown before the countdown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announced 'Janata Curfew' begins from 7am on Sunday, as the number of Covid-19 cases saw a rapid increase.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Most of the public transports including train and metro services are suspended and all shops excluding pharmacies and grocery stores will be closed during the shutdown announced by PM Modi.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    12:53 AM, 22 Mar
    Number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi rises to 27. Out of the 27 positive cases, 20 people are currently admitted in various hospitals, whereas 5 have been discharged, one person has migrated out of the country & one person has lost his life: Delhi Health Department
    12:38 AM, 22 Mar
    Govt of West Bengal: All Inter-State Bus operations originating from the state shall remain suspended from 12 midnight on March 21 till March 31. Inter state buses originating in the neighboring states shall not be allowed to enter the state till March 31.
    12:35 AM, 22 Mar
    Mother Dairy: We are aware of the grave threat posed by COVID19 &in order to maintain the requisite hygiene at all levels is actively advising its stakeholders on precautions detailed by varied authorities.
    12:34 AM, 22 Mar
    Roads in Nanded city area in Pune sanitized by Fire Brigade Department of Pune, earlier today.
    12:34 AM, 22 Mar
    On the directions of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, various agencies undertook a comprehensive sanitization drive in Parliament House Complex on 21 March 2020.
    12:33 AM, 22 Mar
    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy: Section 144 to been imposed in Puducherry from March 23 to 31st. Buyers can purchase from 7 am to 9 am in the morning and 6 pm to 9 pm in the evening.
    12:33 AM, 22 Mar
    Dr RK Dhiman,Director,Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS,Lucknow said, "Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star.She is being provided Gluten Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen.She has to co-operate with us."
    12:32 AM, 22 Mar
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the state to remain in lockdown from March 22 to 31st. Shops selling daily necessities things like vegetables, dairy and medical items to remain open.
    12:31 AM, 22 Mar
    Govt of Meghalaya: All people entering the state are required to mandatorily register on the COVID-19 Monitoring System, in addition to undergoing health screening as required by authorities.
    12:30 AM, 22 Mar
    Total cases rise to 315 in India: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    10:52 PM, 21 Mar
    Coronavirus Int'l passenger traffic at Mumbai airport declines sharply by up to 70 pc in March.
    10:47 PM, 21 Mar
    All inter-state border points between Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala have been sealed with immediate effect as part of preventive measures against coronavirus, DK district-in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday.
    8:46 PM, 21 Mar
    KV Raghavan: ...and take speedy decisions on R&D to implementation related to SARS-Cov-2 virus & COVID19. Committee met today. Researchers are urged to use this, to choose, plan&execute the most important&urgent, research, development & implementation.
    8:45 PM, 21 Mar
    BK Upadhyay, City Police Commissioner, Nagpur: Police has taken action against 348 people who flouted the direction of the administration on the first day of the lockdown.
    8:45 PM, 21 Mar
    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation: Namma Metro Train Services will be regulated with effect from March 23, Monday, onwards till March 31, Tuesday, to facilitate social distancing as a measure for countering the spread of COVID19 pandemic.
    8:37 PM, 21 Mar
    PM:I appeal to all that in whichever city you're in,stay there for few days. By doing so,we can control spread of Coronavirus.We're playing with our health by crowding railways stations&bus-stands.Please think about yourself&your family;don't move out of your house,unnecessarily
    8:37 PM, 21 Mar
    COVID19 positive cases in Pakistan are 671 till March 21. 361 in Sindh, 137 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 31 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 27 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Islamabad and 1 in PoK. 3 patients have died and 5 were discharged.
    7:57 PM, 21 Mar
    Coronavirus positive ticks to 4 with no foreign travel history Saltlake, West Bengal.
    7:50 PM, 21 Mar
    HRD ministry tells educational institutions to allow students still in hostels to stay put.
    7:49 PM, 21 Mar
    Government launches chatbot on WhatsApp to create awareness about coronavirus, curb misinformation.
    7:48 PM, 21 Mar
    Coronavirus cases rise to 283 in India; restrictions imposed in many states.
    7:48 PM, 21 Mar
    Embassy of India in Russia: We are in constant touch with University authorities to ensure the welfare of Indian students and responding in timely manner to ensure well being of Indian students.
    7:47 PM, 21 Mar
    District Magistrate,Srinagar,J&K: Officials of Essential/Emergency Service&those dealing with measures for tackling spread of coronavirus not to avail any Gazetted/Restricted Holiday/Sunday or leave,private persons/organizations requisitioned to assist such authorities to comply.
    6:18 PM, 21 Mar
    Parking at the Metro stations will also remain closed on Monday (March 23). These modified Metro services are applicable for this Monday only: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
    6:18 PM, 21 Mar
    Metro services will remain closed from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday. Metro services will again resume from 4:00 PM from all lines & will continue till 8:00 PM: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
    6:13 PM, 21 Mar
    98 new cases reported across India in 24 hours, total rises to 298; 111 new labs to start testing from today.
    6:08 PM, 21 Mar
    COVID-19 causing financial stress to poor, ration per person increased: Kejriwal
    6:05 PM, 21 Mar
    Maharashtra: People were seen maintaining social distance in a queue outside a local supermarket in Pune due to Covid_19.
    6:03 PM, 21 Mar
    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani: If Coronavirus positive cases kept increasing in state then isolated infection control hospitals will be made in Rajkot, Baroda, Ahemedabad& Surat to fight it. These hospitals will be ready in 2-3 days. There are total 13 positive cases.
    5:52 PM, 21 Mar
    Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha: To knockdown COVID19, Naveen Patniak locks down 40% of Odisha including state capital for a week. It includes 5 districts and 8 major towns. 70% of the total 3200 foreign returnees belong to these districts.
