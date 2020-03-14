  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Top 7 links of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Two more new cases found in Yavatmal; Maha count 22

    By
    |

    Yavatmal, Mar 14: Two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city on Saturday, a senior official said. It took the number of confirmed cases in the state to 22.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    The two patients were among a group of nine who had returned from Dubai on March 1, said district collector M D Sinh.

    All of them were placed in quarantine, but seven of them tested negative while a man and a woman tested positive, the collector said.

    They have been admitted to Yavatmal government hospital and their condition was stable, he added.

    Elsewhere in the state, ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune, four each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X