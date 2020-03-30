Coronavirus: Toll in Andhra Pradesh rises to 23

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, Mar 30: The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 23 with two more persons testing positive since last night.

A 72-year old man in Rajamahendravaram and a 49-year old from Kakinada tested positive for Covid-19, the Medical and Health Department said in its latest bulletin.

Their travel details were being traced, it said.

With the two, the number of coronavirus positive cases in East East Godavari district touched three.

In all, 33 samples were tested since Sunday night of which 31 turned negative, the bulletin said.