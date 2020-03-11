Coronavirus: These 11 countries have reported the most infections

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 11: The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. With the number of coronavirus cases crossing over 115,800 and 42,000 people have died globally, here's the list of countries who have reported the most infections.

Mainland China: 80,778 cases; 3,158 deaths

Italy: 10,149 cases, 631 deaths

Iran: 8,042 cases, 291 deaths

South Korea: 7,755 cases, 60 deaths

Germany: 1,296 cases, 2 deaths

Japan: 1,264 cases, 19 deaths (includes 696 cases linked to Diamond Princess cruise ship)

Spain: 1,204 cases, 28 deaths

France: 1,116 cases, 30 deaths

United States: 1,000 cases, 31 deaths

United Kingdom: 382 cases, 6 deaths

Netherlands: 382 cases, 4 deaths