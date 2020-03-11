  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 11: The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. With the number of coronavirus cases crossing over 115,800 and 42,000 people have died globally, here's the list of countries who have reported the most infections.

    Coronavirus: These 11 countries have reported the most infections
    • Mainland China: 80,778 cases; 3,158 deaths 
    • Italy: 10,149 cases, 631 deaths
    • Iran: 8,042 cases, 291 deaths
    • South Korea: 7,755 cases, 60 deaths
    • Germany: 1,296 cases, 2 deaths
    • Japan: 1,264 cases, 19 deaths (includes 696 cases linked to Diamond Princess cruise ship)
    • Spain: 1,204 cases, 28 deaths
    • France: 1,116 cases, 30 deaths
    • United States: 1,000 cases, 31 deaths
    • United Kingdom: 382 cases, 6 deaths
    • Netherlands: 382 cases, 4 deaths

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
