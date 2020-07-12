Coronavirus: The Bachchan family's 4 houses declared containment zones

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 12: 4 houses of Amitabh Bachchan- 'Jalsa', 'Prateeksha', 'Janak' and 'Vatsa' - have been declared containment zones after the family members tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the BMC, medical teams have been deployed at all four bungalows of the Bachchans. Thirty employees of the Bachchans have been tested for Covid-19 infection.

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID-19, the megastar's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the virus.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya had tested positive but are asymptomatic, while the screen icon's wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan's diagnosis was "negative".

Amitabh and Abhishek revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday, saying they were in the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital. "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital.

Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted. Minutes later, Abhishek, 44, wrote on social media that both of them had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm.

Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the Nanavati Hospital. As per BMC, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai and the doubling rate is 50 days.