Telangana extends lockdown till May 7, imposes ban on food deliveries

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Apr 19: Telangana has become the first state to extend the lockdown till May 7, four days more than the nationwide lockdown.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said there would be no relaxation and the state will follow the restrictions that were there till now.

The state government has also decided to ban food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato in the state till further notice.

"Not to permit various agencies for e-delivery and door-to-door delivery of food parcel in order to prevent the likely spread of COVID-19 through transmission, till the period of lockdown," a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The landlord and home owner may differ collecting rents from the tenants for a period of 3 months that is from March 2020 only for residential purpose in view of the hardship caused by the lockdown," it added.

53 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Sunday in Telangana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 844. Among the total people infected as on date, 186 have recovered and 18 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 678 of the total 844 cases reported in the state. Hyderabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 345 confirmed infections.

Telangana's 844 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3,651.

List of coronavirus containment zones/ hotspots in Telangana

Hyderabad

Chadannagar, Yousufguda, Mayurinagar, Qutubullahpur-Gajularamaram, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Alwal, Chandrayanggutta, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Red Hills, Sheikpet, Ramhopalpet.

Secunderabad

Lalapet, Moula Ali, Seethaphalmandi, Habsiguda, Kakateeynagar

Adilabad

Five villages in Neradigonda, three in Utnoor Mandal; Nineteen wards in Adilabad municipality

Nizamabad

Nandipet, Makloor, Autonagar, Bheemgal, Bodhan, Khilla Road, Habeeb Nagar, Hymadpura, Mallepally

Kamareddy

Madina Coliny, Teachers's Colony, Arafat Colony and nearby areas.

Khammam

Oedda Thanda and Khammam Town

Eleven containment zones have been also identified in Nirmal district.

Containment zones/ Hotspots or red zones are areas that have recorded a maximum number of cases due to COVID-19.

Non-containment zones in Telangana

Siddhipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Khammam, Jagitial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jangaon, Mulugulu, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally