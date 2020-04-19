  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana extends lockdown till May 7, imposes ban on food deliveries

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 19: Telangana has become the first state to extend the lockdown till May 7, four days more than the nationwide lockdown.

    Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said there would be no relaxation and the state will follow the restrictions that were there till now.

    K Chandrashekara Rao
    K Chandrashekara Rao

    The state government has also decided to ban food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato in the state till further notice.

    "Not to permit various agencies for e-delivery and door-to-door delivery of food parcel in order to prevent the likely spread of COVID-19 through transmission, till the period of lockdown," a statement from the chief minister's office said.

    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 threat covers Maharashtra as total cases inches towards 4,000

    The landlord and home owner may differ collecting rents from the tenants for a period of 3 months that is from March 2020 only for residential purpose in view of the hardship caused by the lockdown," it added.

    53 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Sunday in Telangana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 844. Among the total people infected as on date, 186 have recovered and 18 have passed away.

    District-wise breakup is available for 678 of the total 844 cases reported in the state. Hyderabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 345 confirmed infections.

    Telangana's 844 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3,651.

    List of coronavirus containment zones/ hotspots in Telangana

    Hyderabad

    Chadannagar, Yousufguda, Mayurinagar, Qutubullahpur-Gajularamaram, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Alwal, Chandrayanggutta, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Red Hills, Sheikpet, Ramhopalpet.

    Secunderabad

    Lalapet, Moula Ali, Seethaphalmandi, Habsiguda, Kakateeynagar

    Adilabad

    Five villages in Neradigonda, three in Utnoor Mandal; Nineteen wards in Adilabad municipality

    Nizamabad

    Nandipet, Makloor, Autonagar, Bheemgal, Bodhan, Khilla Road, Habeeb Nagar, Hymadpura, Mallepally

    Kamareddy

    Madina Coliny, Teachers's Colony, Arafat Colony and nearby areas.

    Khammam

    Oedda Thanda and Khammam Town

    Eleven containment zones have been also identified in Nirmal district.

    Containment zones/ Hotspots or red zones are areas that have recorded a maximum number of cases due to COVID-19.

    Non-containment zones in Telangana

    Siddhipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Khammam, Jagitial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jangaon, Mulugulu, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus telangana

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X