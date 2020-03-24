Telangana BJP welcomes KCR's move, demands financial support to white ration card holders

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, Mar 24: Telangana BJP on Tuesday welcomed K Chandrashekar Rao's government strictly following Centre's directives on State lockdown and other precautionary initiatives to contain the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak in Telangana.

The state BJP wished to remind Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his government their responsibility of providing basic commodities at fair prices, especially during this period of sudden lockdown to common people in the state.

The BJP also demanded the TRS government to deliver on the promise made by CM KCR of providing 12 kg rice and Rs 1500 to white ration card holders with immediate effect, through the existing civil supplies network.

In a statement issuing to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "Poor people and those who rely on everyday earnings are facing tough times in Telangana with essential commodities and vegetables being sold at extremely high prices in the markets. The most goods are also being hoarded by few traders across the state to create excessive demand and for profiteering."

He also urged the State government to act with increased responsibility to control prices of vegetables, essential commodities and contain the hoarders in the state immediately.

On Monday, Telangana witnessed three new cases with respect to novel coronavirus, taking the positive cases reported so far to 30. Among these, two cases had foreign travel history and one person in Karim Nagar did not have any direct foreign travel but was moved closely with those who had come from Indonesia.