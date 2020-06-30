Coronavirus: Telangana BJP slams TRS govt for being 'opportunistic' during pandemic

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, June 30: Telangana BJP on Tuesday slammed the state government and claimed that the ruling government is "opportunistic" during the pandemic. This comment, by the BJP, comes after the TRS government expanded COVID-19 treatment to private hospitals. The BJP claims that the state government took this decision only after few of its MLAs turned positive for the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson, Krishna Saagar Rao said, "TRS government has expanded COVID-19 treatment to private hospitals just recently, only after TRS MLAs and ministers started contracting the deadly pandemic. It's a plain opportunistic policy decision."

"CM KCR has not paid heed to BJP's consistent demand to expand and broaden testing and treatment of COVID-19 across all the district government hospitals and private hospitals in the state, till the disease impacted his own party leaders," he said.

The state BJP chief spokesperson went on to say that it is clear that TRS government is working only in its "self interest and not in the interest of the common and poor people of Telangana state".

"BJP also questions Health Minister Etela Rajender, why his party leaders, MLA's and recently State Home Minister Md Ali got admitted into private hospitals. Going by health minister's statements, Gandhi Hospital provides unparalleled COVID-19 treatment, and no one should complain about the deficiencies. If his statemens are true, why is this duplicity and double standards?," he added.

The state BJP also condemned the irresponsible statements by health minister Etela Rajender on Ravi Kumar who has recorded a video on the reasons for his dire situation before his unfortunate death due to COVID-19 in the chest hospital.