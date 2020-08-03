Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu records less than 6,000 COVID-19 cases on fourth consecutive day

YouTube
Rajasthan Crisis
    Chennai, Aug 03: Tamil Nadu has recorded as many as 5,875 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,57,613. Cases have been on the decline in the state for the fourth consecutive day. Among these, Chennai reported 1,065 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 1,01,951.

    Besides Chennai, 446 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 393 in Kancheepuram, 317 in Thiruvallur, 73 in Ariyalur, 167 each in Coimbatore and Ranipet, 144 in Cuddalore, 17 in Dharmapuri, 97 in Dindigul, 22 in Erode, 33 in Kallakurichi, 200 in Kanyakumari, 28 each in Karur and Namakkal, 59 in Krishnagiri, 178 in Madurai, 16 in Nagapattinam, 14 in Nilgiris, 27 in Perambalur, 125 in Pudukottai, 45 each in Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Thiruvarur, 134 in Salem, 95 in Tenkasi, 91 in Thanjavur, 309 in Theni, 70 in Thirupathur, 142 in Thirvannamalai, 271 in Thoothukudi, 201 in Tirunelveli, 40 in Tiruppur, 136 in Trichy, 173 in Vellore, 97 in Villupuram and 337 in Virudhunagar.

    The state recorded 98 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 4,132. Ninety of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 5,517 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,96,483.

    As of Sunday, the number of active cases in the state is 56,998. Till date, 1,56,140 males, 1,01,446 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

    Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 87 employees, including security personnel and a few office staff who worked closely with the Governor's office, have been found infected of the total 147 who were tested for coronavirus at the Raj Bhavan in the last 10 days.

    "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessment" stated a bulletin on Sunday, adding that his infection was mild and he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery hospital.

    Earlier, an official statement from Raj Bhavan confirmed that the Governor had gone into self-isolation two days ago after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

