Coronavirus tally crosses 8-lakh-mark as India records highest single-day spike with 27,114 cases

    New Delhi, July 11: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India recorded the highest single-day spike of 27,114 COVID-19 cases with the total number crossing 8 lakh mark. According to the health ministry data the tally stood at 8,20,916 as per out of which 2,83,407 are active, 5,15,387 have been cured and migrated and 22,123 have died so far due to the infection.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are the hotspots for COVID-19 cases among the states in India.

    On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that the national fatality rate for COVID-19 patients has declined to 2.72 per cent, adding that the fatality rate of 30 states/UTs is lower than the national average.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,13,07,002 samples tested for COVID-19 till July 10, of these 2,82,511 samples were tested on Friday.

    Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
