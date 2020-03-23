Coronavirus: Take lockdown 'seriously', says PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for cirizens to take the lockdown 'seriouslly' and follow instriuctions by the authorities amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. He also called for state governments to follow the preventive measures and guidelines issued by the centre to contain the virus spread.

The rapidly growing coronavirus cases took another huge jump on Monday, touching 415 in India.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

All inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services have been suspended across the country till March 31, while 80 districts in 17 states and five Union Territories including Delhi where coronavirus cases were reported will be under complete lockdown during this perios.

In line with the centre, the state governments have issued orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 80 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases or casualties.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide.