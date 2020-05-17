  • search
    Coronavirus super-spreader: India’s 79 per cent of Covid-19 cases are from 30 municipal areas

    New Delhi, May 17: India's 79 per cent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, UTs and top health ministry officials on Saturday held a meeting with senior officers and district magistrates from these areas.

    The Centre also has asked officials from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, to maintain high vigil and closely monitor areas of old cities, slums, migrant labourer camps and other high-density pockets.

    These areas are in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra.

    1. Greater Mumbai

    2. Greater Chennai

    3. Ahmedabad

    4. Thane

    5. Delhi

    6. Indore

    7. Pune

    8. Kolkata

    9. Jaipur

    10. Nashik

    11. Jodhpur

    12. Agra

    13. Tiruvallur

    14. Aurangabad

    15. Cuddalore

    16. Greater Hyderabad

    17. Surat

    18. Chengalpattu

    19. Ariyalur

    20. Howrah

    21 Kurnool

    22. Bhopal

    23. Amritsar

    24. Villupuram

    25. Vadodara

    26. Udaipur

    27. Palghar

    28. Berhampur

    29. Solapur

    30. Meerut

    These areas should have the maximum restrictions under the home ministry's lockdown 4.0 ground rules, the health ministry has told the government.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
