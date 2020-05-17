Coronavirus super-spreader: India’s 79 per cent of Covid-19 cases are from 30 municipal areas
New Delhi, May 17: India's 79 per cent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, UTs and top health ministry officials on Saturday held a meeting with senior officers and district magistrates from these areas.
The Centre also has asked officials from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, to maintain high vigil and closely monitor areas of old cities, slums, migrant labourer camps and other high-density pockets.
These areas are in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra.
18 cities of India account for ~ 68% of total cases in the country. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai combined account for 50% of the total cases in India.Need to hyper-localize here with proactive containment measures,contact tracing & treatment to improve recovery rate pic.twitter.com/Q8zUpOTQ8k— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 16, 2020
1. Greater Mumbai
2. Greater Chennai
3. Ahmedabad
4. Thane
5. Delhi
6. Indore
7. Pune
8. Kolkata
9. Jaipur
10. Nashik
11. Jodhpur
12. Agra
13. Tiruvallur
14. Aurangabad
15. Cuddalore
16. Greater Hyderabad
17. Surat
18. Chengalpattu
19. Ariyalur
20. Howrah
21 Kurnool
22. Bhopal
23. Amritsar
24. Villupuram
25. Vadodara
26. Udaipur
27. Palghar
28. Berhampur
29. Solapur
30. Meerut
These areas should have the maximum restrictions under the home ministry's lockdown 4.0 ground rules, the health ministry has told the government.