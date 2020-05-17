Coronavirus super-spreader: India’s 79 per cent of Covid-19 cases are from 30 municipal areas

New Delhi, May 17: India's 79 per cent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, UTs and top health ministry officials on Saturday held a meeting with senior officers and district magistrates from these areas.

The Centre also has asked officials from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, to maintain high vigil and closely monitor areas of old cities, slums, migrant labourer camps and other high-density pockets.

These areas are in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra.

18 cities of India account for ~ 68% of total cases in the country. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai combined account for 50% of the total cases in India.Need to hyper-localize here with proactive containment measures,contact tracing & treatment to improve recovery rate pic.twitter.com/Q8zUpOTQ8k — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 16, 2020

1. Greater Mumbai

2. Greater Chennai

3. Ahmedabad

4. Thane

5. Delhi

6. Indore

7. Pune

8. Kolkata

9. Jaipur

10. Nashik

11. Jodhpur

12. Agra

13. Tiruvallur

14. Aurangabad

15. Cuddalore

16. Greater Hyderabad

17. Surat

18. Chengalpattu

19. Ariyalur

20. Howrah

21 Kurnool

22. Bhopal

23. Amritsar

24. Villupuram

25. Vadodara

26. Udaipur

27. Palghar

28. Berhampur

29. Solapur

30. Meerut

These areas should have the maximum restrictions under the home ministry's lockdown 4.0 ground rules, the health ministry has told the government.