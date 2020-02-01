  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Special Air India flight to airlift stranded Indians from Wuhan lands in India today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The first batch of Indian passengers in Air India special flight that will take off from Wuhan, China will reach India on Saturday. The special flight will evacuate a large number of Indians stranded at the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

    eportedly, the flight arrived at Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport on Friday evening.

    The death toll in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus has reached 213 and it has infected around 9,692 people so far.

    Image source: ANI
    Image source: ANI

    UN health agency, World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of coronavirus an international emergency.

    Over, 20 countries, including India, the UK, US, South Korea, Japan and France, have reported confirmed cases of the virus in travellers coming from China.

    India on Thursday declared to operate two flights from the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus-hit Wuhan to airlift around 400 students stranded in Hubei province.Wuhan is the provincial capital of Hubei province.

    Over 700 Indians were stranded will be airlifted today. Most of them went for home earlier to avail the Chinese New Year/Spring Festival Holidays. More of them are medical students and research scholars.

    WHO declares novel coronavirus as global health emergency

    On Friday, the Indian Army have set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep the Indian students who will be evacuated from China.

    The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has also set up over 600-bed facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X