Coronavirus: Special Air India flight to airlift stranded Indians from Wuhan lands in India today

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 01: The first batch of Indian passengers in Air India special flight that will take off from Wuhan, China will reach India on Saturday. The special flight will evacuate a large number of Indians stranded at the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

eportedly, the flight arrived at Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport on Friday evening.

The death toll in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus has reached 213 and it has infected around 9,692 people so far.

UN health agency, World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of coronavirus an international emergency.

Over, 20 countries, including India, the UK, US, South Korea, Japan and France, have reported confirmed cases of the virus in travellers coming from China.

India on Thursday declared to operate two flights from the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus-hit Wuhan to airlift around 400 students stranded in Hubei province.Wuhan is the provincial capital of Hubei province.

Over 700 Indians were stranded will be airlifted today. Most of them went for home earlier to avail the Chinese New Year/Spring Festival Holidays. More of them are medical students and research scholars.

WHO declares novel coronavirus as global health emergency

On Friday, the Indian Army have set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep the Indian students who will be evacuated from China.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has also set up over 600-bed facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.