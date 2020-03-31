Coronavirus social distancing: Mercedes, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and others tweak their logos

New Delhi, Mar 31: The coronavirus outbreak which has killed over 30,000 worldwide, following social distancing measures, a key aspect in the fight against the deadly pandemic, in a hope to flatten the curve.

If social distancing goes well, this curve will be flattened, allowing hospitals to take in and discharge patients without being overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, most of them have come up with social media marketing initiatives to make people aware that this is the time to stay safe at home, and not venture out, to stop the Covid-19 from spreading further. McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Audi and a few other companies have recently tweaked their logos to encourage social distancing among people, urging followers to adopt the practice.

McDonald

International fast food chain McDonald's logo has been altered in some global markets to emphasise the importance of social distancing.

Mercedes:

Promoting social distancing, Mercedes said, "Thank you to everyone who stuck to the guidelines on social distancing during these times. By acting together and #StayAtHome we can successfully fight the virus. Special thanks to our colleague Marcel Hobrath for creating this logo!"

