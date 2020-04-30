Coronavirus: Six new symptoms added

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: Six new symptoms have been added to the existing three signs of novel coronavirus that include intense chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, pink eye and loss of taste or smell.

The symptoms were added by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, United States. The experts have said that breathing trouble, persisted pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, blush lips or face are signs that may mean that immediate hospitalisation is required.

Earlier, the CDC had said that the three symptoms include, fever, cough or shortness in breath. India considers fever, dry cough, breathing difficulty as symptoms for the novel coronavirus. The government has now said that since isolation centres and hospitals are seeing heavy load very mild and asymptomatic patients can stay at home following a doctor's recommendation.

All close contacts of such cases would have to take hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) prophylaxis as prescribed by the treating medical officer. They also should have the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile and it should remain active at all times so that they are regularly monitored by the district surveillance officer.