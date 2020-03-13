Coronavirus shutdown: What is closed and what is open in Karnataka

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 13: To contain the spread of COVID-19, all malls, cinema halls, pubs, exhibitions and summer camps in Bengaluru will be closed for a period of one week starting tomorrow.

The move comes a day after the country's first coronavirus death was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

In its bulletin regarding COVID-19, the state government said six samples were found positive for coronavirus, including the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi.

Coronavirus shutdown: What will remain closed in Karnataka

Schools have suspended classes for children up to standard 5.

SSLC exams to go as per schedule.

All universities will remain closed for a week.

All board exams and University exams to be conducted as per schedule.

Malls, theatres and clubs under lock down.

Public gatherings cancelled.

Engagement and wedding ceremonies banned.

Gym and swimming polls closed.

All kinds of exhibitions, conferences cancelled.

What will remain open

Government offices will be open.

Doctors and other health staff leaves cancelled.

IT, BT employees asked to do work from home.