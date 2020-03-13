For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus shutdown: What is closed and what is open in Karnataka
India
Bengaluru, Mar 13: To contain the spread of COVID-19, all malls, cinema halls, pubs, exhibitions and summer camps in Bengaluru will be closed for a period of one week starting tomorrow.
The move comes a day after the country's first coronavirus death was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka.
In its bulletin regarding COVID-19, the state government said six samples were found positive for coronavirus, including the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi.
Coronavirus shutdown: What will remain closed in Karnataka
- Schools have suspended classes for children up to standard 5.
- SSLC exams to go as per schedule.
- All universities will remain closed for a week.
- All board exams and University exams to be conducted as per schedule.
- Malls, theatres and clubs under lock down.
- Public gatherings cancelled.
- Engagement and wedding ceremonies banned.
- Gym and swimming polls closed.
- All kinds of exhibitions, conferences cancelled.
What will remain open
- Government offices will be open.
- Doctors and other health staff leaves cancelled.
- IT, BT employees asked to do work from home.