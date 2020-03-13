  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus shutdown: What is closed and what is open in Karnataka

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 13: To contain the spread of COVID-19, all malls, cinema halls, pubs, exhibitions and summer camps in Bengaluru will be closed for a period of one week starting tomorrow.

    Coronavirus shutdown: What is closed and what is open in Karnataka

    The move comes a day after the country's first coronavirus death was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

    In its bulletin regarding COVID-19, the state government said six samples were found positive for coronavirus, including the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi.

    Coronavirus shutdown: What will remain closed in Karnataka

    • Schools have suspended classes for children up to standard 5.
    • SSLC exams to go as per schedule.
    • All universities will remain closed for a week.
    • All board exams and University exams to be conducted as per schedule.
    • Malls, theatres and clubs under lock down.
    • Public gatherings cancelled.
    • Engagement and wedding ceremonies banned.
    • Gym and swimming polls closed.
    • All kinds of exhibitions, conferences cancelled.

    What will remain open

    • Government offices will be open.
    • Doctors and other health staff leaves cancelled.
    • IT, BT employees asked to do work from home.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka malls pubs closed coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X