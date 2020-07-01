Coronavirus: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15; Curfew between 9 PM to 5 AM

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 01: Mumbai administration has imposed Section 144 in the city and prohibited the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places amid spike in cases. It will be effective till 15th July 2020, unless withdrawn earlier.

Mumbai restricts gatherings, section 144 imposed in view of Covid| Oneindia News

Under the imposed Section 144, the gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will also be restricted.

"There is a likelihood of spread of the Covid-19 virus through gathering of persons in public or private places and there is grave danger to human life, health or safety. There are sufficient reasons for passing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure that there is no danger to human life," the order said.

Further the movement of one or more areas designated as 'Containment Zones' has been banned, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.

All movement of one or more persons in the city is prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am, barring medical emergencies and other emergency services.

Services that are allowed in Mumbai

Food, vegetables, milk supplies, ration and grocery stores

Hospitals, medicines, pharma and related establishments, pathology laboratories, medical/nursing colleges

Telephone and internet services

Electricity, petroleum, oil and energy-related

Banking, stock exchange, SEBI-registered participants

IT and IT-enabled services and data centres providing critical national and international infrastructure, and needed for the essential and emergency services

Media

Ports

Services providing home delivery of food, groceries and essential commodities

E-commerce activity for essential and as well as non-essential items and material

Drinking water supply

Trucks/tempos carrying goods and manpower related to above services

As many as 60 Maharashtra Police personnel, including 38 from Mumbai Police, have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease.

Mumbai recorded 893 new Covid-19 cases touching 77,658 mark. At least 93 people succumbed to the infection in Mumbai. The city has so far recorded 4,556 Covid-19 deaths.