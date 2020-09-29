Coronavirus second wave: Will there be another lockdown in India

New Delhi, Sep 29: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson set out a fresh set of restrictions for the next months in the wake of a second wave of coronavirus hitting the recovery in the UK.

Several countries have allayed fears of a second wave of coronavirus. On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Udhav Thackeray expressed apprehensions of a "second wave" of coronavirus transmission as more people are moving out for work, and called for stricter compliance with norms. Speaking at a virtual meeting with ministers and officials of Marathwada and Nashik divisions on the COVID-19 situation, the CM expressed concerns over asymptomatic patients, allowed to remain at home, stepping out without proper precautions and infecting others.

He said the focus should be on reducing the mortality rate. Thackeray directed officials to ensure that people follow health norms like wearing masks, and that violators be fined.

"In Britain, asymptomatic positive patients are treated at home, but they are checked every day. They are shifted to hospitals, if needed. We are allowing asymptomatic patients to remain under home quarantine, but they are moving out and infecting others," the chief minister said.

"There is fear of a second wave (of coronavirus transmission) since more people are now moving out for work. There is a danger of senior citizens getting infected at their homes," he said.

During his interaction with officials, Thackeray stressed the need to increase mass awareness, and tracing and testing.

"'My family, My Responsibility' is an important initiative in this regard. The campaign should become a health movement not just in our country but in the entire world," Thackeray said.

He said proper protocol should be followed in treating COVID-19 patients, "and only medical prescription should be followed".

Thackeray said the number of RT-PCR tests needs to be increased.

"If results of antigen tests (for any person) return negative and symptoms prevail, then RT-PCR test is required and two swab samples need to be taken," he added.

The COVID-19 RT-PCR test is a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens.

The Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) directly detects the presence or absence of coronavirus antigen in the patient's body within 30 minutes.

News about a second wave has fuelled speculation that there could be another lockdown in India.

During the meeting with the Chief Ministers of seven states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked them to re-assess the lockdown norms and said that it is creating economic difficulties.

There have been reports that the National Disaster Management (NDMA) had called for another lockdown from September 25.

The message being circulated says,"in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly," says the "order" dated September 10.

However the Press Information Bureau said the circulation of this message is fake. "Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown," PIB tweeted.