Coronavirus: Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till Oct 5

New Delhi, Sep 18: All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of 'Unlock' since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.

As per the latest guidelines under 'Unlock', schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.