Coronavirus: Schools, colleges and metro train services still remain shut

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: Amid the ongoing crisis due to the novel coronavirus, the government has taken steps to restart the crucial functions which helps the economy. Among the steps announced as part of Unlock 1, the government decided to allow the functioning of shopping malls, reopening religious places and other establishments under strict guidelines.

    Coronavirus

    But, there are several other services that are still under lockdown. It is reportedly said that the government is planning to reopen them in the second phase of Unlock, beginning July.

    Since March 22, the metro services in Delhi have been shut, on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Janta Curfew to give people a glimpse of what was lay ahead. Meanwhile, other transport services were allowed as part of the relaxations announced by the government in phases.

    Metro services still remain shut. The last message posted on Delhi Metro's Twitter handle on May 30 said that services will remain closed for commuters until further notice.

    Also, the strict lockdown, imposed by the government, has kept schools and colleges closed too. Many institutions decided to take up virtual world for teaching and learning activities. According to reports, the decision on reopening the schools is expected in July. But, the Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that he doesn't see these institutions opening before August.

    On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the nationwide lockdown for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was later extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown was further extended till May 31.

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
