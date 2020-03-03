  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
    Coronavirus scare updates: 6 confirmed cases, Airlines on alert

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 04: The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic is picking up the pace in India after infecting tens of thousands people and killing more than 3,000 in over 60 countries across the globe.

    This week, India reported three new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of confirmed infections to six.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    12:09 AM, 4 Mar
    Britain unveiled its "battle plan" to tackle the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, warning that as many as a fifth of employees could be off work at the peak of the outbreak.
    12:08 AM, 4 Mar
    The World Bank said it would announce a package of financial and technical support later to assist with the health and economic impacts of the global coronavirus outbreak.
    12:00 AM, 4 Mar
    ''Till today, 65,621 travellers from 551 flights have been screened at Mumbai Airport. State has 401 travellers coming from #Coronavirus affected areas,'' Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
    11:59 PM, 3 Mar
    Public Health Department, Maharashtra:152 symptomatic travellers have been isolated in identified isolation facilities. 149 of them tested negative as per reports of National Institute of Virology, Pune. Reports of 3 are awaited.
    11:59 PM, 3 Mar
    Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra in Hyderabad: Some sections of media are circulating false information that a person & his family have been tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, this is not true.
    11:56 PM, 3 Mar
    21 Italian nationals were brought from a hotel in South Delhi to ITBP's quarantine facility in Chhawla for preventive isolation today.
    11:55 PM, 3 Mar
    Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe discussed the coronavirus situation in China with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday in a telephone call, China's defense ministry said.
    11:29 PM, 3 Mar
    The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) asked the government to screen all travellers coming to India, irrespective of which country they are coming from amid rising number of coronavirus cases.
    11:29 PM, 3 Mar
    With new novel coronavirus cases being reported in the country, the Kerala government decided to step up vigil especially at airports, bus depots and railway stations.
    11:29 PM, 3 Mar
    An Army officer was admitted to the isolation ward of a military hospital at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the coronavirus after returning from Iran, a health official said here.
    11:27 PM, 3 Mar
    The demand for surgical and N95 masks increased manifold in Noida with some people claiming they were being sold at rates much higher than the actual cost.
    9:47 PM, 3 Mar
    A day after a Delhi man tested positive for the new coronavirus, the AAP government said Tuesday it is taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus and earmarked 230 beds in isolation wards being set up at 25 hospitals, as several city schools sent advisories to parents listing precautionary measures.
    9:45 PM, 3 Mar
    Alerted by the coronavirus case reported in Delhi-NCR, schools in the region have sent out advisories to parents suggesting that they not send their wards to attend classes even in case of mild cough or cold and saying they may declare holidays if the need arises. Two private schools in Noida cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure after a student's father tested positive for coronavirus.
    9:35 PM, 3 Mar
    A total 55 persons coming from China were kept under surveillance for 28 days and two were admitted in a hospital in the state since January 15 till the date, the Assam Assembly was informed on Tuesday.
    9:35 PM, 3 Mar
    Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday instructed health officials to screen all those people who had come in contact with the Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus.
    9:35 PM, 3 Mar
    The wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday and his samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said.
    9:35 PM, 3 Mar
    The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday urged all private radio and TV channels to give "adequate publicity" to the travel advisory issued by the Health Ministry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread in some other countries.
    9:34 PM, 3 Mar
    A 25-year-old man running a fever created a flutter as he went missing briefly from a hospital Kochi where he was sent on arrival from Malaysia after screening for coronavirus but returned on his own and has been admitted to the isolation ward, officials said on Tuesday.
    8:03 PM, 3 Mar
    Government of Karnataka: Till date, 560 travellers from Coronavirus affected countries have been identified and 352 are under home isolation, 4 Chinese passengers have left the country and 3 are admitted in selected isolation hospital.
    8:03 PM, 3 Mar
    Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued circular to all airlines and their crew members with the guidelines for the prevention of the spread COVID-19.
    8:02 PM, 3 Mar
    Kuwait asks passengers from 10 countries including India, Turkey and Egypt to provide embassy-approved certificates saying they are coronavirus free
    8:01 PM, 3 Mar
    Twitter staff across the world were asked to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus epidemic. At the same time, thousands of staff at Google's European headquarters in Ireland were told to stay away for the day after one employee reported flu-like symptoms.
    8:00 PM, 3 Mar
    Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
    6:50 PM, 3 Mar
    Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
    6:25 PM, 3 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
    6:25 PM, 3 Mar
    24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
    6:24 PM, 3 Mar
    New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
    5:59 PM, 3 Mar
    Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
    5:59 PM, 3 Mar
    CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
    5:58 PM, 3 Mar
    Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
