Coronavirus Updates: WHO declares COVID19 outbreak as a pandemic

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 62, with two fresh positive cases, one each from Delhi and Rajasthan being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwehile, a 76-year-old man who had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back has died but there is no confirmation yet if he had contracted the novel coronavirus infection.

The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra rises to 11 (2-Mumbai, 8-Pune & 1-Nagpur). Ravindra H Thakare, Collector And District Magistrate, Nagpur, Maharashtra: A 45-year-old person has tested positive for Coronavirus. The patient has travel history to the United States. Safdarjung Hospital: In wake of COVID2019 outbreak going on in the country, all the functions including seminars, workshops, conferences are to be cancelled. This is for urgent and necessary compliance. Eatela Rajendra, Telangana Health Minister: The man who had tested positive for Coronavirus ten days ago, has now tested negative for it. We are thinking of discharging him from the hospital. As of now, 2 labs are available in Telangana for testing. All 17 samples collected from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus tested negative, while the Odisha government on Wednesday made it clear that healthy people need not work masks. Ministry of External Affairs appoints an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding Coronavirus. India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement. Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said as the disease cast a shadow over the ongoing budget session of the legislature which is being curtailed. Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO): We have made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic. Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope: All ministers in cabinet meeting today reached a consensus to either postpone or cancel IPL matches in view of Coronavirus transmission threat. Final decision will be taken tomorrow. Assembly session can also be either postponed or adjourned. Actions taken for prevention and management of COVID19 in India were presented, which included info about the various travel advisories in view of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19, including the additional two issued on 10th March, 2020. High-level Group of Ministers today reviewed current status and actions for the prevention and management of Coronavirus. Public Health Department of Maharashtra: 2 more patients admitted at a Mumbai Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. There are 7 positive cases in the state now. Eighty-three people, including nine foreigners of India origin, who arrived here on Wednesday from COVID-19 hit Italy on an Air Indian flight have been quarantined at the Army facility in Manesar near Delhi, officials said. According to the regulation, no person/institution shall use print or electronic media to spread mis-information on COVID19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished. Karnataka government issues temporary regulation 'Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' which aims to prevent spread of the disease. Junaid Azim Mattu, Srinagar Mayor: Srinagar Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed resolution to restrict public gatherings in Srinagar, and close schools & coaching centres in view of Coronavirus transmission threat. 14 days of quarantine of 112 Wuhan (China) evacuees including 36 foreign nationals, has completed at ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla. Sampling being done for their final test by doctors. Reports awaited. Iran announces 63 new Coronavirus deaths, taking total to 354. Govt of India: So far, the Govt has evacuated 948 passengers from COVID19 affected countries. Out of these, 900 are Indian citizens & 48 belonging to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa & Peru. CoronaVirus: Cinema halls in the 5 districts- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur closed till March 31. The Maharashtra government plans to set up isolation wards and coronavirus testing facilities at private hospitals here to deal with the outbreak of the deadly virus in the state, an official said on Wednesday. Representatives of private hospitals in Mumbai met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior ministers to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus. Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation. The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday. 6 Indian health officials are deputed in Iran to set up sampling & testing facilities there. 108 samples were received in India on March 7. People who tested negative were brought back yesterday. Samples of 529 more Indians are being tested in NIV Pune. Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the oppositionwould cooperate with the state government in tackling the coronavirus disease. The suspensions of the seven Congress MPs from Lok Sabha will be revoked. A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. Coronavirus death toll in US increases to 31, infected cases cross 1,000 ACR Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Limited: A passenger flew down from Italy some days ago. Later, he tested positive for Coronavirus. Keeping this in view, we have asked the airport staff who came in his contact to place themselves under home quarantine.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.