    Coronavirus Updates: WHO declares COVID19 outbreak as a pandemic

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 62, with two fresh positive cases, one each from Delhi and Rajasthan being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

    Meanwehile, a 76-year-old man who had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back has died but there is no confirmation yet if he had contracted the novel coronavirus infection.

    PTI Image

    The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    12:17 AM, 12 Mar
    The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra rises to 11 (2-Mumbai, 8-Pune & 1-Nagpur).
    12:17 AM, 12 Mar
    Ravindra H Thakare, Collector And District Magistrate, Nagpur, Maharashtra: A 45-year-old person has tested positive for Coronavirus. The patient has travel history to the United States.
    12:16 AM, 12 Mar
    Safdarjung Hospital: In wake of COVID2019 outbreak going on in the country, all the functions including seminars, workshops, conferences are to be cancelled. This is for urgent and necessary compliance.
    11:48 PM, 11 Mar
    Eatela Rajendra, Telangana Health Minister: The man who had tested positive for Coronavirus ten days ago, has now tested negative for it. We are thinking of discharging him from the hospital. As of now, 2 labs are available in Telangana for testing.
    11:03 PM, 11 Mar
    All 17 samples collected from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus tested negative, while the Odisha government on Wednesday made it clear that healthy people need not work masks.
    11:01 PM, 11 Mar
    Ministry of External Affairs appoints an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding Coronavirus.
    10:55 PM, 11 Mar
    India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.
    10:47 PM, 11 Mar
    Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said as the disease cast a shadow over the ongoing budget session of the legislature which is being curtailed.
    10:33 PM, 11 Mar
    Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO): We have made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic.
    8:33 PM, 11 Mar
    Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope: All ministers in cabinet meeting today reached a consensus to either postpone or cancel IPL matches in view of Coronavirus transmission threat. Final decision will be taken tomorrow. Assembly session can also be either postponed or adjourned.
    8:33 PM, 11 Mar
    Actions taken for prevention and management of COVID19 in India were presented, which included info about the various travel advisories in view of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19, including the additional two issued on 10th March, 2020.
    8:32 PM, 11 Mar
    High-level Group of Ministers today reviewed current status and actions for the prevention and management of Coronavirus.
    7:16 PM, 11 Mar
    Public Health Department of Maharashtra: 2 more patients admitted at a Mumbai Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. There are 7 positive cases in the state now.
    7:16 PM, 11 Mar
    Eighty-three people, including nine foreigners of India origin, who arrived here on Wednesday from COVID-19 hit Italy on an Air Indian flight have been quarantined at the Army facility in Manesar near Delhi, officials said.
    6:18 PM, 11 Mar
    According to the regulation, no person/institution shall use print or electronic media to spread mis-information on COVID19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished.
    6:17 PM, 11 Mar
    Karnataka government issues temporary regulation 'Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' which aims to prevent spread of the disease.
    5:20 PM, 11 Mar
    Junaid Azim Mattu, Srinagar Mayor: Srinagar Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed resolution to restrict public gatherings in Srinagar, and close schools & coaching centres in view of Coronavirus transmission threat.
    5:04 PM, 11 Mar
    14 days of quarantine of 112 Wuhan (China) evacuees including 36 foreign nationals, has completed at ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla. Sampling being done for their final test by doctors. Reports awaited.
    4:52 PM, 11 Mar
    Iran announces 63 new Coronavirus deaths, taking total to 354.
    4:51 PM, 11 Mar
    Govt of India: So far, the Govt has evacuated 948 passengers from COVID19 affected countries. Out of these, 900 are Indian citizens & 48 belonging to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa & Peru.
    4:49 PM, 11 Mar
    CoronaVirus: Cinema halls in the 5 districts- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur closed till March 31.
    4:18 PM, 11 Mar
    The Maharashtra government plans to set up isolation wards and coronavirus testing facilities at private hospitals here to deal with the outbreak of the deadly virus in the state, an official said on Wednesday. Representatives of private hospitals in Mumbai met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior ministers to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
    3:15 PM, 11 Mar
    All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus. Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation.
    2:33 PM, 11 Mar
    The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
    2:22 PM, 11 Mar
    6 Indian health officials are deputed in Iran to set up sampling & testing facilities there. 108 samples were received in India on March 7. People who tested negative were brought back yesterday. Samples of 529 more Indians are being tested in NIV Pune.
    2:12 PM, 11 Mar
    Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the oppositionwould cooperate with the state government in tackling the coronavirus disease.
    2:09 PM, 11 Mar
    The suspensions of the seven Congress MPs from Lok Sabha will be revoked.
    2:08 PM, 11 Mar
    A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.
    12:43 PM, 11 Mar
    Coronavirus death toll in US increases to 31, infected cases cross 1,000
    12:29 PM, 11 Mar
    ACR Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Limited: A passenger flew down from Italy some days ago. Later, he tested positive for Coronavirus. Keeping this in view, we have asked the airport staff who came in his contact to place themselves under home quarantine.
