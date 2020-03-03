  • search
    Coronavirus scare Updates: Total confirmed cases in India rises to 40, B'desh reports first 3 cases

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, one more person reported positive in Tamil Nadu, taking the number of infected people across the country to 40. The government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify places for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    8:10 PM, 8 Mar
    District Magistrate, Leh-Ladakh: In view of Coronavirus, all schools within Leh district will remain closed till 31st March, as precautionary measure.
    7:52 PM, 8 Mar
    Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday said it will not charge any fee on cancellation or rescheduling of tickets booked till April 30 amid the coronavirus scare. This applies for all bookings made between March 8 and April 30 and for the travel period between March 8 and September 30, the airline said in a statement.
    7:52 PM, 8 Mar
    A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told passengers, though they were destined to stay aboard the ship for at least another day.
    6:21 PM, 8 Mar
    After five people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala today in Pathanamthitta District, the Kerala Health Department is attempting to trace all the those who came into contact with these people. These are their control room numbers: 04682228220; 04682322515; 9188923118 and 9188803119.
    6:21 PM, 8 Mar
    5:08 PM, 8 Mar
    Iran reports 49 new CoronaVirus deaths, raising the death toll to 194.
    5:07 PM, 8 Mar
    4:27 PM, 8 Mar
    Dubai has taken adequate measures to screen passengers for the deadly coronavirus symptoms at all travel points for travellers entering the country from high-risk areas in order to avoid any delay or inconvenience at the ports of entry.
    4:25 PM, 8 Mar
    Ten people were killed after a hotel used as a quarantine facility amid the coronavirus outbreak collapsed in south east China's Fujian province, official media reported on Sunday.
    3:59 PM, 8 Mar
    Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): The bus in which Italian passengers travelled in Rajasthan and Agra is being disinfected by ITBP at Chhawla camp in Delhi. 14 Italians and 1 Indian (driver) were later found positive for Coronavirus.
    3:59 PM, 8 Mar
    3:12 PM, 8 Mar
    One more person reported positive in Tamil Nadu, total 40 infected in India. The first person to be infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu had visited Oman, the state health minister C Vijayabaskar had said Saturday.
    3:11 PM, 8 Mar
    Bahrain's Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for March 20-22 will be held without spectators, the organisers said Sunday in the latest sporting event to be hit by measures to contain the new coronavirus. One of the other early races in the Formula One season, the Shanghai Grand Prix on April 19, has been postponed although organisers say the season-opening race in Australia on March 15 will go ahead as planned.
    1:51 PM, 8 Mar
    Appeal to people in Delhi if anybody from your neighbourhood returned from foreign in past 14 days, please inform govt: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
    1:50 PM, 8 Mar
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said,''Appeal to employers to give paid leave to those quarantined so that their livelihood is not affected.''
    1:49 PM, 8 Mar
    168 isolation beds set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients: Delhi CM
    1:49 PM, 8 Mar
    We are fully prepared to deal with coronavirus; don't need to panic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    1:41 PM, 8 Mar
    S.Korea reports 179 new cases, brings total to 7,313
    1:41 PM, 8 Mar
    Holi celebrations cancelled in Dubai
    1:41 PM, 8 Mar
    Maldives confirms first two cases; two resort islands locked down
    12:10 PM, 8 Mar
    Five who tested positive had dodged screening at airport despite showing symptoms
    11:19 AM, 8 Mar
    Italy shuts down North, imposes lockdown on 16 million people
    10:56 AM, 8 Mar
    Five more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in India to 39
    9:41 AM, 8 Mar
    Of the new cases, 41 were in Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. All the 27 additional deaths were in Hubei.
    9:41 AM, 8 Mar
    China National Health Commission reported 44 new confirmed cases, and 27 more deaths, as of March 7.
    9:02 PM, 7 Mar
    More than 100 swab samples of Indians in Iran who are suspected of having coronavirus infection were brought to the national capital on Saturday in a flight, which returned to Tehran with nearly 200 Iranians, according to officials.
    9:01 PM, 7 Mar
    Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health ministry said on Saturday.
    8:54 PM, 7 Mar
    Around 70 people trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses in China.
    7:24 PM, 7 Mar
    Prime Minister's Office today that PM Modi directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the Coronavirus disease spread.
    7:24 PM, 7 Mar
