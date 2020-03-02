Coronavirus Scare: Two new cases confirmed in Delhi and Telangana

New Delhi, Mar 02: The health ministry has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus in India. One positive case has been reported from New Delhi and the other from Telangana. Officials said that both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.

The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, it said adding he is being diagnosed at RML hospital. The other person with the coronavirus infection has a travel history to Dubai, the ministry added. "Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored," the ministry said. Italy is reeling under swelling cases of the coronavirus infection.

China has reported 42 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 2,912, Chinese health officials said on Monday, as the rapid spread of the epidemic wreaks havoc globally causing over 3,000 deaths and infecting more than 88,000 people.

The deadly virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to more than 70 countries and has infected more than 88,000 people, including over 80,000 in China.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday it received reports of 202 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the mainland to 80,026.

The new cases are the lowest since January 22 when Beijing initiated emergency measures, including placing the worst-hit Wuhan city and 17 other cities with over 50 million people under lockdown. Forty-two deaths were reported on Sunday in the virus-hit Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, the NHC said in its daily report.

The overall cases included 2,912 people, died of the disease, 32,652 patients who were still being treated and 44,462 patients discharged after recovery, it said. The commission said that 715 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.