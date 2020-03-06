  • search
    Coronavirus scare: Suspend morning assembly, Delhi govt tells schools

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to suspend morning assembly as a precautionary measure for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

    The Directorate of Education (DoE) has also advised schools to withhold biometric attendance for staff till further orders.

    "Do not hold school assembly. Also withhold biometric attendance for staff till further orders," the DoE has said in a letter to principals of all government and private schools.

    Coronavirus Scare: Another case confirmed in Delhi, total number now 31

    The primary classes of all schools in the national capital have been closed till March 31, but students of secondary classes and staff are required to attend school. India has till now reported 31 coronavirus cases of which three are from Delhi.

    Friday, March 6, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
