Coronavirus scare: Noida school shut over birthday party attended by Delhi virus patient

India

oi-Deepika S

Noida, Mar 03: A school in Noida has reportedly closed down after many of its students attended a birthday party thrown by the person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a communication to the parents sent early Tuesday morning, the school said it was postponing the examinations due to "unavoidable circumstances" but the board examination would continue.

A Health Department team led by Chief Medical Officer, Noida, reached the school around 11.45 am to inspect the situation, District Magistrate B N Singh told PTI.

It is to be noted the school management has cancelled all internal examinations, barring class 10th and 12th board examinations, till further orders.

Meanwhile, some family members of the Delhi-based man, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus.

Some other relatives were asked to stay quarantined at their houses only, the sources added.

One of the accountants working for the man, who lives in Mayur Vihar, and some of his relatives have also been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests, they said.

Contact tracing for the virus was underway.

Two positive cases of Coronavirus were on Monday detected in India. While the first case has been reported from the national capital, the second is from Telangana.

Coronavirus Scare: Two new cases confirmed in Delhi and Telangana

According to the Ministry of Health, the person who tested positive in Dehli had a travel history of Italy, while the other had recently returned from Dubai.

Reportedly, the person had thrown a party in Agra where there were many people from Noida. The people who attended the party are also under scanner.

Worldwide, more than 3,100 people have died as a result of the virus, the vast majority of them in China. More than 90,000 people have been infected, with cases registered in more than 60 countries.