News India live

Coronavirus LIVE: US suspends all travel from Europe for 30 days

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: US President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, starting Friday, amid scare over novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 62, with two fresh positive cases, one each from Delhi and Rajasthan being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Newest First Oldest First

Director of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh: Total number of 300 patients are under observation as of today; No persons have tested positive for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Tu70gFFORV — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020 Total number of 300 patients are under observation in Andhra Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state has declared the coronavirus outbreak as epidemic. The total number of positive cases reached nine in Uttar Pradesh. The fresh case has been reported from Noida and the person infected was the guide of an Italian family who visited Delhi. Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed today. Due to Coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala High Court registrar has sent a notice to all district judges saying that, consider only cases of urgent importance. The notice states, consideration of non-essential cases should be postponed. Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, and Seoul in view of coronavirus outbreak. Air India flights to Rome suspended from March 15 to March 25; to Milan and Seoul from March 14 to March 28, said an official. NCP leader Nawab Malik: We have decided that we will not hold any public rallies or meetings. We appeal to everyone not to hold any large gatherings to prevent spread of Coronavirus. We have to follow the government guidelines. Oil prices plunged about six per cent Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus pandemic. Italy on Wednesday shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 827 in the the country in just over two weeks. Twitter announced all of its 4,900 employees will be working from home. Amazon on Wednesday beefed up paid leave for workers quarantined due to the novel coronavirus or diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "impact of high aviation fuel prices and coronavirus on the domestic air services." India imposed stringent travel curbs to the country as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic with more than 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,291 deaths in 114 countries. With global economic activities and supply of essential goods hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is dependent on "supply lines" from various countries and he has spoken to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The NBA will suspend play starting on Thursday after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for the new coronavirus, the league said Wednesday. US President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, starting Friday, amid scare over novel coronavirus or COVID-19. The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra rises to 11 (2-Mumbai, 8-Pune & 1-Nagpur). Ravindra H Thakare, Collector And District Magistrate, Nagpur, Maharashtra: A 45-year-old person has tested positive for Coronavirus. The patient has travel history to the United States. Safdarjung Hospital: In wake of COVID2019 outbreak going on in the country, all the functions including seminars, workshops, conferences are to be cancelled. This is for urgent and necessary compliance. Eatela Rajendra, Telangana Health Minister: The man who had tested positive for Coronavirus ten days ago, has now tested negative for it. We are thinking of discharging him from the hospital. As of now, 2 labs are available in Telangana for testing. All 17 samples collected from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus tested negative, while the Odisha government on Wednesday made it clear that healthy people need not work masks. Ministry of External Affairs appoints an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding Coronavirus. India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement. Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said as the disease cast a shadow over the ongoing budget session of the legislature which is being curtailed. Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO): We have made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic. Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope: All ministers in cabinet meeting today reached a consensus to either postpone or cancel IPL matches in view of Coronavirus transmission threat. Final decision will be taken tomorrow. Assembly session can also be either postponed or adjourned. Actions taken for prevention and management of COVID19 in India were presented, which included info about the various travel advisories in view of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19, including the additional two issued on 10th March, 2020. High-level Group of Ministers today reviewed current status and actions for the prevention and management of Coronavirus. Public Health Department of Maharashtra: 2 more patients admitted at a Mumbai Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. There are 7 positive cases in the state now.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.