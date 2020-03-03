Coronavirus LIVE: US suspends all travel from Europe for 30 days

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 12: US President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, starting Friday, amid scare over novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

    The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 62, with two fresh positive cases, one each from Delhi and Rajasthan being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

    The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    10:44 AM, 12 Mar
    Total number of 300 patients are under observation in Andhra
    10:43 AM, 12 Mar
    Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state has declared the coronavirus outbreak as epidemic.
    10:11 AM, 12 Mar
    The total number of positive cases reached nine in Uttar Pradesh. The fresh case has been reported from Noida and the person infected was the guide of an Italian family who visited Delhi.
    10:09 AM, 12 Mar
    Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed today.
    10:09 AM, 12 Mar
    Due to Coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala High Court registrar has sent a notice to all district judges saying that, consider only cases of urgent importance. The notice states, consideration of non-essential cases should be postponed.
    10:08 AM, 12 Mar
    Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, and Seoul in view of coronavirus outbreak. Air India flights to Rome suspended from March 15 to March 25; to Milan and Seoul from March 14 to March 28, said an official.
    10:05 AM, 12 Mar
    NCP leader Nawab Malik: We have decided that we will not hold any public rallies or meetings. We appeal to everyone not to hold any large gatherings to prevent spread of Coronavirus. We have to follow the government guidelines.
    10:00 AM, 12 Mar
    Oil prices plunged about six per cent Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus pandemic.
    9:55 AM, 12 Mar
    Italy on Wednesday shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 827 in the the country in just over two weeks.
    9:48 AM, 12 Mar
    Twitter announced all of its 4,900 employees will be working from home.
    9:46 AM, 12 Mar
    Amazon on Wednesday beefed up paid leave for workers quarantined due to the novel coronavirus or diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness.
    9:32 AM, 12 Mar
    BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "impact of high aviation fuel prices and coronavirus on the domestic air services."
    8:28 AM, 12 Mar
    India imposed stringent travel curbs to the country as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic with more than 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,291 deaths in 114 countries.
    8:21 AM, 12 Mar
    With global economic activities and supply of essential goods hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is dependent on "supply lines" from various countries and he has spoken to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
    8:20 AM, 12 Mar
    Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
    8:20 AM, 12 Mar
    The NBA will suspend play starting on Thursday after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for the new coronavirus, the league said Wednesday.
    8:14 AM, 12 Mar
    US President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, starting Friday, amid scare over novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
    12:17 AM, 12 Mar
    The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra rises to 11 (2-Mumbai, 8-Pune & 1-Nagpur).
    12:17 AM, 12 Mar
    Ravindra H Thakare, Collector And District Magistrate, Nagpur, Maharashtra: A 45-year-old person has tested positive for Coronavirus. The patient has travel history to the United States.
    12:16 AM, 12 Mar
    Safdarjung Hospital: In wake of COVID2019 outbreak going on in the country, all the functions including seminars, workshops, conferences are to be cancelled. This is for urgent and necessary compliance.
    11:48 PM, 11 Mar
    Eatela Rajendra, Telangana Health Minister: The man who had tested positive for Coronavirus ten days ago, has now tested negative for it. We are thinking of discharging him from the hospital. As of now, 2 labs are available in Telangana for testing.
    11:03 PM, 11 Mar
    All 17 samples collected from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus tested negative, while the Odisha government on Wednesday made it clear that healthy people need not work masks.
    11:01 PM, 11 Mar
    Ministry of External Affairs appoints an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding Coronavirus.
    10:55 PM, 11 Mar
    India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.
    10:47 PM, 11 Mar
    Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said as the disease cast a shadow over the ongoing budget session of the legislature which is being curtailed.
    10:33 PM, 11 Mar
    Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO): We have made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic.
    8:33 PM, 11 Mar
    Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope: All ministers in cabinet meeting today reached a consensus to either postpone or cancel IPL matches in view of Coronavirus transmission threat. Final decision will be taken tomorrow. Assembly session can also be either postponed or adjourned.
    8:33 PM, 11 Mar
    Actions taken for prevention and management of COVID19 in India were presented, which included info about the various travel advisories in view of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19, including the additional two issued on 10th March, 2020.
    8:32 PM, 11 Mar
    High-level Group of Ministers today reviewed current status and actions for the prevention and management of Coronavirus.
    7:16 PM, 11 Mar
    Public Health Department of Maharashtra: 2 more patients admitted at a Mumbai Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. There are 7 positive cases in the state now.
