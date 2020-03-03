Coronavirus LIVE: 3rd death suspected in India, 71-year-old dies in Maha, Padma awards postponed

India

New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 84, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected over 132,000 and killed 5,000 people around the world.

As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a "do it all" approach and carry out "social distancing, testing, contact tracing".

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

IIT Bombay: All classroom&laboratory instructions are suspended till March 29. Situation will be reviewed continuously&appropriate decision on resumption of classroom&lab instructions will be intimated through email. Updates will be made available on IITB homepage. IIT Bombay: Ph.D. and Masters' students engaged in thesis work may continue to stay in the campus and work towards their projects if they wish, provided they take adequate precautions. An Air India special flight took off from Delhi at around 16:30 hours today for Milan (Italy), to evacuate around 220 passengers from there. The flight will return tomorrow morning. Rajasthan Health Department: A 24-year-old man, who returned from Spain, has tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur today. With this, total number of positive cases of COVID-19 stands at four. A 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection died during treatment in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon, a hospital official said. Odisha's Tourism Department asks the hospitality sector to ensure that foreign tourists are not "unnecessarily harassed" in the name of precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Bihar: Exercising powers under Sec 144 CrPC, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate orders that all govt & pvt educational institutions, coaching institutes, Anganwadi to remain closed till 31 March. All govt&pvt parks and cinema halls to also remain closed till 31 March. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84 which includes the two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said. Seven persons who tested positive including five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi have been discharged after treatment, a senior health ministry official said. Delhi has reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 11 so far. Noida Metro Rail Corporation is undertaking sanitization of metro stations as a precautionary measure to contain Coronavirus. Visuals from Noida Sector 50 station. Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi writes a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, requesting him to take penal action against persons indulged in spreading misinformation regarding Coronavirus on social media platform. Diplomatic Sources: Proposed SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) video-conferencing, on tackling Coronavirus, likely to take place tomorrow. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) calls off its Gudi Padwa celebration rally for this year, amid Coronavirus spread. Maharashtra Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner Pune region: All 23 samples that were sent to the National Institute of Virology in the last 24 hours have tested negative for Coronavirus. Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health: A Mahan Air flight will be bringing back Indian passengers from Iran. The flight will land in Mumbai at midnight today. Another special flight of Air India will be flying today to bring back Indian students from Italy. Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, "Coronavirus can not spread through dead bodies. It spreads from respiratory secretion. Coughing is necessary for the spread of this virus. So there is no risk in cremating the infected bodies." Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur: One more person tested positive for CoronaVirus. Telangana Health Ministry: One more person tested positive for CoronaVirus today. He has travel history to Italy. He is right now in the isolation ward at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad. He is under surveillance. A person in Lucknow has tested positive for Covid-19. A medical officer here was placed under suspension for allegedly refusing surveillance duty to monitor suspected coronavirus cases placed under home quarantine in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday. Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said. Disney has announced the closure of its theme park in California in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. he Philippines reported on Saturday an additional 34 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing total to 98 ahead of the implementation of quarantine measures in the capital Manila. Home Ministry: Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life due to Coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities. The government has decided to treat #COVID19 as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Government of West Bengal: All govt, govt aided, private educational institutions - schools, colleges, universities, madarsahs, Sishu Shiksha Kendra & Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra will remain closed from 16th to 31st March. Board examinations will be held as per schedule. Goa CM Pramod Sawant: All schools, colleges, casinos, boat cruises, and disco clubs closed till 31st March in the state. However, Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) & Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams will be conducted as per schedule. The woman who died in Delhi due to coronavirus, has been cremated at the Nigam Bodh Ghat today. She was the 2nd India person to die due to COVID-19. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested Narendra Modi to approve and allow the export of masks and pharmaceutical raw materials to Israel during his telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart this week. Another case of coronavirus was confirmed in Telangana on Saturday taking the total number of those infected to two, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said here. An American couple, which allegedly gave the slip to police after being admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward of the medical college hospital here following complaints of fever and cough, was traced to Kochi airport and placed under observation.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.