  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Top 7 links of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE
    14 Mar, 2020         20:15:48 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: 3rd death suspected in India, 71-year-old dies in Maha, Padma awards postponed

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 84, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected over 132,000 and killed 5,000 people around the world.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a "do it all" approach and carry out "social distancing, testing, contact tracing".

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:15 PM, 14 Mar
    IIT Bombay: All classroom&laboratory instructions are suspended till March 29. Situation will be reviewed continuously&appropriate decision on resumption of classroom&lab instructions will be intimated through email. Updates will be made available on IITB homepage.
    8:15 PM, 14 Mar
    IIT Bombay: Ph.D. and Masters' students engaged in thesis work may continue to stay in the campus and work towards their projects if they wish, provided they take adequate precautions.
    8:13 PM, 14 Mar
    An Air India special flight took off from Delhi at around 16:30 hours today for Milan (Italy), to evacuate around 220 passengers from there. The flight will return tomorrow morning.
    8:12 PM, 14 Mar
    Rajasthan Health Department: A 24-year-old man, who returned from Spain, has tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur today. With this, total number of positive cases of COVID-19 stands at four.
    7:07 PM, 14 Mar
    A 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection died during treatment in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon, a hospital official said.
    7:06 PM, 14 Mar
    Odisha's Tourism Department asks the hospitality sector to ensure that foreign tourists are not "unnecessarily harassed" in the name of precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
    7:06 PM, 14 Mar
    Bihar: Exercising powers under Sec 144 CrPC, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate orders that all govt & pvt educational institutions, coaching institutes, Anganwadi to remain closed till 31 March. All govt&pvt parks and cinema halls to also remain closed till 31 March.
    6:37 PM, 14 Mar
    The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84 which includes the two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said. Seven persons who tested positive including five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi have been discharged after treatment, a senior health ministry official said. Delhi has reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 11 so far.
    6:27 PM, 14 Mar
    Noida Metro Rail Corporation is undertaking sanitization of metro stations as a precautionary measure to contain Coronavirus. Visuals from Noida Sector 50 station.
    6:27 PM, 14 Mar
    Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi writes a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, requesting him to take penal action against persons indulged in spreading misinformation regarding Coronavirus on social media platform.
    6:00 PM, 14 Mar
    Diplomatic Sources: Proposed SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) video-conferencing, on tackling Coronavirus, likely to take place tomorrow.
    5:46 PM, 14 Mar
    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) calls off its Gudi Padwa celebration rally for this year, amid Coronavirus spread.
    5:16 PM, 14 Mar
    Maharashtra Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner Pune region: All 23 samples that were sent to the National Institute of Virology in the last 24 hours have tested negative for Coronavirus.
    5:03 PM, 14 Mar
    Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health: A Mahan Air flight will be bringing back Indian passengers from Iran. The flight will land in Mumbai at midnight today. Another special flight of Air India will be flying today to bring back Indian students from Italy.
    4:32 PM, 14 Mar
    Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, "Coronavirus can not spread through dead bodies. It spreads from respiratory secretion. Coughing is necessary for the spread of this virus. So there is no risk in cremating the infected bodies."
    4:30 PM, 14 Mar
    Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur: One more person tested positive for CoronaVirus.
    4:30 PM, 14 Mar
    Telangana Health Ministry: One more person tested positive for CoronaVirus today. He has travel history to Italy. He is right now in the isolation ward at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad. He is under surveillance.
    4:02 PM, 14 Mar
    A person in Lucknow has tested positive for Covid-19.
    3:56 PM, 14 Mar
    A medical officer here was placed under suspension for allegedly refusing surveillance duty to monitor suspected coronavirus cases placed under home quarantine in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.
    3:53 PM, 14 Mar
    Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said.
    3:48 PM, 14 Mar
    Disney has announced the closure of its theme park in California in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
    3:32 PM, 14 Mar
    he Philippines reported on Saturday an additional 34 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing total to 98 ahead of the implementation of quarantine measures in the capital Manila.
    3:16 PM, 14 Mar
    Home Ministry: Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life due to Coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities.
    3:10 PM, 14 Mar
    The government has decided to treat #COVID19 as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
    2:49 PM, 14 Mar
    Government of West Bengal: All govt, govt aided, private educational institutions - schools, colleges, universities, madarsahs, Sishu Shiksha Kendra & Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra will remain closed from 16th to 31st March. Board examinations will be held as per schedule.
    2:49 PM, 14 Mar
    Goa CM Pramod Sawant: All schools, colleges, casinos, boat cruises, and disco clubs closed till 31st March in the state. However, Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) & Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams will be conducted as per schedule.
    2:46 PM, 14 Mar
    The woman who died in Delhi due to coronavirus, has been cremated at the Nigam Bodh Ghat today. She was the 2nd India person to die due to COVID-19.
    2:31 PM, 14 Mar
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested Narendra Modi to approve and allow the export of masks and pharmaceutical raw materials to Israel during his telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart this week.
    2:28 PM, 14 Mar
    Another case of coronavirus was confirmed in Telangana on Saturday taking the total number of those infected to two, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said here.
    2:27 PM, 14 Mar
    An American couple, which allegedly gave the slip to police after being admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward of the medical college hospital here following complaints of fever and cough, was traced to Kochi airport and placed under observation.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X