New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 83, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected over 132,000 and killed 5,000 people around the world.

As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a "do it all" approach and carry out "social distancing, testing, contact tracing".

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the US 5,00,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease. 21 Indians, who were stranded in Italy, arrived at Cochin International Airport via Dubai by Emirates. Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel: As tourist visas have been suspended, foreign tourist footfall will decrease. Our priority is to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry and take precautions against Coronavirus. UNICEF today provided a few tips for children in the wake of coronavirus. News about coronavirus can be daunting for children but a calm conversation can help. A few tips: - Find out what they know and follow their lead. Acknowledge their feelings. Remind them you care, you’re listening and always available to talk if they're feeling worried. US passed a coronavirus aid package that would provide free testing and paid sick leave for workers, after US President Donald Trump said he would support the multi-billion dollar legislation. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in India is 83 Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, Mumbai on preventive measures against Coronavirus: Every devotee is being provided with hand sanitizer while entering the temple premises. The temple floors and hand railings are being cleaned and sanitized frequently. The Kerala government has said that since kids cannot go to school, the mid-day meal will go home. Parents can go to the anganwadis, or teachers can take the items for the next two weeks, the government has said. Pakistan has said that its special advisor to the Prime Minister Imran Khan will join the video conference by the SAARC nations. This comes in the backdrop of PM Modi proposing that leaders from SAARC countries should chalk out a plan to fight the pandemic. The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue, a spokesperson of the Pakistan foreign ministry said. While all inmates have been checked and they have not displayed symptoms, new inmates are being screened and will be kept in different wards for three days. Around 17,500 inmates are lodged at the jail currently. Tihar jail has set up an isolation ward as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. In view of the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Swaminarayan sect has announced to close all its temples globally and suspend routine activities until further notice. Infosys vacated one of the buildings in Bengaluru after a team member was suspected to be down with coronavirus (COVID-19), an official has said. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported on March 13, one each from Ahmednagar and Mumbai. The total positive coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 19. Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided an update on #COVID19 and outlined the steps that Canada is taking to keep Canadians safe and to protect our economy. pic.twitter.com/ouobev1NWF — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) March 14, 2020 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday offered a glimpse into the Canadian first family's COVID-19 quarantine while reassuring an anxious nation that he continues to govern. Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, RSS has decided to defer its annual meeting that was set to take place in Bengaluru, scheduled to be held from March 15. Belarus Athletic Federation and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Belarus postpone the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Minsk 2020 (May 2-3), due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The United States declared a state of emergency on Friday as many European countries went on a war footing amid mounting deaths. Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) issues advisory for Indian students in the context of #CoronavirusPandemic. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/i2DgWPw3Jd — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020 The US embassy and consulates in India are cancelling both immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from 16 March in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Not testing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not quarantine alone. Not social distancing alone. Do it all," says the World health body. WHO urges countries to take a comprehensive approach. Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO): Schools, colleges, coaching centers, gyms, & cinema halls in the state to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Board examinations that are underway will be held as per schedule. The World Health Organization said Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic, and warned it was impossible to know when the outbreak would peak. Six benches of the Supreme Court to sit on March 16, to hear urgent cases. In view of Coronavirus the functioning of the Courts from March 16 shall be restricted to urgent matters. India's Ambassador to the US, TS Sandhu: We're in touch with Indian students, University authorities, local officials, Indian American Assocs&Govt of India to mitigate difficulties being faced by the students due to the preventive measures. The Indian Embassy and its consulates in the US have taken pro-active measures to address the concerns and difficulties being faced by Indians, including students, due to travel restrictions imposed by New Delhi as a preventive measure to fight the deadly coronavirus. 2nd Coronavirus Death in India: 69-year-old Woman Dies in Delhi, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19. Total 854 under surveillance for coronavirus. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, after a scare over a trip on which at least one infected member of his staff rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump. Telangana Health Minister's office: The lone Coronavirus patient from the state has recovered and is going to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.