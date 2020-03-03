  • search
    14 Mar, 2020         12:05:27 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: 21 Indians stranded in Italy reach Kochi; US approves COVID-19 aid package

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 83, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected over 132,000 and killed 5,000 people around the world.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a "do it all" approach and carry out "social distancing, testing, contact tracing".

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    12:05 PM, 14 Mar
    Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the US 5,00,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease.
    11:42 AM, 14 Mar
    21 Indians, who were stranded in Italy, arrived at Cochin International Airport via Dubai by Emirates.
    11:35 AM, 14 Mar
    Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel: As tourist visas have been suspended, foreign tourist footfall will decrease. Our priority is to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry and take precautions against Coronavirus.
    11:22 AM, 14 Mar
    UNICEF today provided a few tips for children in the wake of coronavirus. News about coronavirus can be daunting for children but a calm conversation can help. A few tips: - Find out what they know and follow their lead. Acknowledge their feelings. Remind them you care, you’re listening and always available to talk if they're feeling worried.
    11:20 AM, 14 Mar
    US passed a coronavirus aid package that would provide free testing and paid sick leave for workers, after US President Donald Trump said he would support the multi-billion dollar legislation.
    11:20 AM, 14 Mar
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in India is 83
    11:19 AM, 14 Mar
    Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, Mumbai on preventive measures against Coronavirus: Every devotee is being provided with hand sanitizer while entering the temple premises. The temple floors and hand railings are being cleaned and sanitized frequently.
    11:18 AM, 14 Mar
    The Kerala government has said that since kids cannot go to school, the mid-day meal will go home. Parents can go to the anganwadis, or teachers can take the items for the next two weeks, the government has said.
    11:18 AM, 14 Mar
    Pakistan has said that its special advisor to the Prime Minister Imran Khan will join the video conference by the SAARC nations. This comes in the backdrop of PM Modi proposing that leaders from SAARC countries should chalk out a plan to fight the pandemic. The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue, a spokesperson of the Pakistan foreign ministry said.
    11:14 AM, 14 Mar
    While all inmates have been checked and they have not displayed symptoms, new inmates are being screened and will be kept in different wards for three days. Around 17,500 inmates are lodged at the jail currently.
    11:14 AM, 14 Mar
    Tihar jail has set up an isolation ward as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.
    11:13 AM, 14 Mar
    In view of the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Swaminarayan sect has announced to close all its temples globally and suspend routine activities until further notice.
    11:12 AM, 14 Mar
    Infosys vacated one of the buildings in Bengaluru after a team member was suspected to be down with coronavirus (COVID-19), an official has said.
    10:50 AM, 14 Mar
    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported on March 13, one each from Ahmednagar and Mumbai. The total positive coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 19.
    9:37 AM, 14 Mar
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday offered a glimpse into the Canadian first family's COVID-19 quarantine while reassuring an anxious nation that he continues to govern.
    9:35 AM, 14 Mar
    Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, RSS has decided to defer its annual meeting that was set to take place in Bengaluru, scheduled to be held from March 15.
    9:32 AM, 14 Mar
    Belarus Athletic Federation and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Belarus postpone the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Minsk 2020 (May 2-3), due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
    9:09 AM, 14 Mar
    The United States declared a state of emergency on Friday as many European countries went on a war footing amid mounting deaths.
    8:31 AM, 14 Mar
    The US embassy and consulates in India are cancelling both immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from 16 March in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
    8:24 AM, 14 Mar
    "Not testing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not quarantine alone. Not social distancing alone. Do it all," says the World health body.
    8:23 AM, 14 Mar
    WHO urges countries to take a comprehensive approach.
    8:17 AM, 14 Mar
    Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO): Schools, colleges, coaching centers, gyms, & cinema halls in the state to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Board examinations that are underway will be held as per schedule.
    12:43 AM, 14 Mar
    The World Health Organization said Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic, and warned it was impossible to know when the outbreak would peak.
    12:22 AM, 14 Mar
    Six benches of the Supreme Court to sit on March 16, to hear urgent cases. In view of Coronavirus the functioning of the Courts from March 16 shall be restricted to urgent matters.
    12:21 AM, 14 Mar
    India's Ambassador to the US, TS Sandhu: We're in touch with Indian students, University authorities, local officials, Indian American Assocs&Govt of India to mitigate difficulties being faced by the students due to the preventive measures.
    12:05 AM, 14 Mar
    The Indian Embassy and its consulates in the US have taken pro-active measures to address the concerns and difficulties being faced by Indians, including students, due to travel restrictions imposed by New Delhi as a preventive measure to fight the deadly coronavirus.
    10:55 PM, 13 Mar
    2nd Coronavirus Death in India: 69-year-old Woman Dies in Delhi, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19.
    9:33 PM, 13 Mar
    Total 854 under surveillance for coronavirus.
    9:30 PM, 13 Mar
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, after a scare over a trip on which at least one infected member of his staff rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump.
    9:26 PM, 13 Mar
    Telangana Health Minister's office: The lone Coronavirus patient from the state has recovered and is going to be discharged from the hospital soon.
