    13 Mar, 2020         15:40:19 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka under lockdown for a week

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 13: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 74, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected 1,28,343 and killed 4,720 people around the world.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Heritage Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus remain closed for public

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    3:40 PM, 13 Mar
    The Karnataka government has issued orders closure of malls, theatres and pubs for a week throughout Karnataka, the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Marriages and social gatherings also cancelled. Order to come in place from tomorrow.
    3:05 PM, 13 Mar
    BCCI says decision to postpone IPL dictated by concern and sensitivity towards stakeholders and public health in general.
    3:04 PM, 13 Mar
    The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared closure of all schools and colleges where examination process is not going on till March 22 in view of coronavirus scare and asserted that all precautions are being taken to check the spread of the disease.
    3:04 PM, 13 Mar
    Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a woman who returned from the United States tested positive for the illness in Nairobi.
    3:03 PM, 13 Mar
    A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday, days after returning from a meeting in Washington attended by US Attorney General William Barr.
    2:29 PM, 13 Mar
    Skills and talent development company NIIT on Friday said it will not hold classes in its education centres located in Delhi-NCR until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.
    2:26 PM, 13 Mar
    Around 900 people are still under observation in Kerala's Pathanamthitta after the district administration released a route map identifying places visited by the three-member family from Ranni which returned to Kerala from coronavirus-hit Italy last month, health officials said.
    2:25 PM, 13 Mar
    The government and the RBI will take all necessary steps to quell the "fear sentiment" created due to coronavirus, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said.
    2:25 PM, 13 Mar
    A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday, days after returning from a meeting in Washington attended by US Attorney General William Barr. "This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," said Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia's controversial immigration laws.
    2:17 PM, 13 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting over Coronavirus andemic at Lok Bhawan today.
    2:16 PM, 13 Mar
    Forty-six persons who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials said on Friday. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said 31 of them have been categorised as "high risk" and the remaining 13 as "low risk".
    2:09 PM, 13 Mar
    A railway museum in Mumbai has been closed for public viewing in the backdrop of the coronavirus situation, officials said. The Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai would remain closed for public viewing this month as a preventive measure, they said. Of the 14 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra so far, three are from Mumbai.
    12:55 PM, 13 Mar
    The first case of novel coronavirus can be traced back to November 17 last year in China's Hubei province, which subsequently became its epicentre as it rapidly spread at home and abroad before Chinese health officials could identify the deadly virus, according to a media report on Friday.
    12:49 PM, 13 Mar
    Noida health authorities have placed 707 employees of the company in question under qurantine after a Delhi man who works at a Noida private firm tested positive for coronavirus.
    12:46 PM, 13 Mar
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat: We have issued advisories to all hotels regarding safety measures to be taken while allowing foreign tourists in hotels. All schools have been closed until March 31. Do not fear as no case of Coronavirus has been reported here.
    12:35 PM, 13 Mar
    Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for Coronavirus.
    12:21 PM, 13 Mar
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus.
    12:19 PM, 13 Mar
    Chief Economic Adviser K Subramanian has said the markets are expected to improve and the situation is being monitored by the RBI. Let's not overreact, people act out of fear and that is what is happening exactly, he said.
    12:18 PM, 13 Mar
    In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended all classes and events till March 31.
    12:03 PM, 13 Mar
    A Delhi resident, working with a private firm in Noida, has tested positive for coronavirus.
    11:46 AM, 13 Mar
    China on Friday reported seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 3,176, while the new confirmed cases were just eight, as the disease continued to abate across the country, including in its epicentre Wuhan.
    11:06 AM, 13 Mar
    The Delhi government has ordered the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak.
    10:53 AM, 13 Mar
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the government for insufficient efforts towards coronavirus today.
    10:51 AM, 13 Mar
    The CRPF on Friday postponed its raising day celebrations planned to be held next week in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
    10:46 AM, 13 Mar
    Amid coronavirus scare, the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh may postpone the assembly session which is scheduled to begin from March 16.
    10:41 AM, 13 Mar
    None of the passengers who arrived here by a Dubai-Pune flight on Friday have travelled to any of the seven "high-risk" coronavirus-hit countries in the last few weeks.
    10:31 AM, 13 Mar
    Brexit trade talks scheduled to be held in London next week have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, reports AFP.
    10:31 AM, 13 Mar
    Aussie cricketer Kane Richardson dropped from the 1st ODI against New Zealand after he showed flu-like symptoms.
    10:30 AM, 13 Mar
    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight coronavirus.
    10:18 AM, 13 Mar
    Nepal suspends all Everest expeditions due to Coronavirus.
