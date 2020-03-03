  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Total cases in India rises 50; among them 34 Indians, 16 from Italy

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The pandemic Coronavirus has now spread in nearly 100 countries across the world. Special Secretary of Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the total number of positive cases are now 50. Of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy. There has been no death in the country due to Coronavirus so far.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:03 PM, 10 Mar
    Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: Two more cases of Coronavirus have tested positive in the state. Parents of the 3-year-old child have tested positive.
    7:22 PM, 10 Mar
    Naval Kishore Ram, Pune District Collector: 2 more people have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune. Total cases of coronavirus now rise to 4 in Pune.
    7:07 PM, 10 Mar
    Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry: The total number of positive cases are now 50. Of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy. There has been no death in the country due to Coronavirus so far.
    5:34 PM, 10 Mar
    Iran reports 54 new Coronavirus deaths, highest one-day toll.
    4:56 PM, 10 Mar
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said today, "Up until now, 1048 people have been identified for observation. Out of which 446 samples have been sent for testing. 389 samples have tested negative, 4 positive, while reports of the rest are awaited."
    4:56 PM, 10 Mar
    3:43 PM, 10 Mar
    The coronavirus threat and appeal from authorities to take precaution against the contagion saw Goa celebrate a subdued Holi.
    3:42 PM, 10 Mar
    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has postponed her two-day official visit to Japan over the global outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday.
    3:29 PM, 10 Mar
    Stressing that their safety was 'paramount', he also asked them to follow the guidelines laid down by the Health department while treating COVID-19 cases, the number of which has risen to four in the state.
    3:27 PM, 10 Mar
    The Karnataka government is mulling providing additional health insurance coverage to doctors and paramedics treating the COVID-19 cases and working in the laboratories besides existing schemes, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.
    2:08 PM, 10 Mar
    While addressing the media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that movie theatres will be asked to shut down till March 31, 2020, in connection to coronavirus outbreak.
    1:39 PM, 10 Mar
    Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday.
    1:12 PM, 10 Mar
    Exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31.
    1:11 PM, 10 Mar
    Classes and exams till seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31.
    12:57 PM, 10 Mar
    The man, who was under coronavirus quarantine at a district hospital following his arrival from Dubai, and later left the premises, has been re- admitted to the facility after health department officials convinced him of the Centre's instructions.
    12:55 PM, 10 Mar
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 46 as two Pune residents, who had returned from Dubai on 1 March, were tested positive.
    12:45 PM, 10 Mar
    As a precautionary measure, all schools in Leh district will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed the District Administration on Sunday.
    12:43 PM, 10 Mar
    Kerala reports 6 new coronavirus case, Karnataka cases go up to 4.
    12:23 PM, 10 Mar
    From avoiding handshakes to modifying traditional religious practices, churches in Goa are taking various measures in view of coronavirus scare while priests at various temples have started wearing masks.
    11:29 AM, 10 Mar
    Health officials from North Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday announced the first death from the new coronavirus, as the number of people tested positive for the infection rose to 70.
    10:51 AM, 10 Mar
    A priest at a Varanasi temple has put face masks on deities and appealed to devotees to not touch the idols.
    10:47 AM, 10 Mar
    Germany confirmed its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as its overall number of new infections rose by 20% to 1,139, reported Reuters.
    10:38 AM, 10 Mar
    The United Nations has informed its staff at the headquarters here that its personnel returning to the US from countries with widespread transmission of the coronavirus should remain home and self-monitor for 14 days, as cases of people infected with the deadly disease increased rapidly across the US.
    10:37 AM, 10 Mar
    he coronavirus outbreak could cost the global economy up to trillion this year and cause a recession in some countries and depress global annual growth to below 2.5 per cent, a UN reports said.
    9:38 AM, 10 Mar
    Two US lawmakers with recent close contacts with President Donald Trump have announced that they had decided to self-quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at a late-February conservative conference.
    9:36 AM, 10 Mar
    IAF C-17 Globemaster carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims, lands at Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad from Tehran, Iran.
    9:34 AM, 10 Mar
    First batch of Indian pilgrims head home from Iran. "Thanks to the efforts of the Embassy of India in Iran] and the Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you [Indian Air Force]. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there," Jaishankar tweeted.
    9:12 AM, 10 Mar
    Chinese President Xi Jinping pays first visit to coronavirus-hit Wuhan since virus outbreak.
    8:56 AM, 10 Mar
    Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks.
    8:51 AM, 10 Mar
    Mounting concern over the spread of coronavirus was apparently behind a US flight being diverted at the weekend after passengers became upset over someone sneezing and coughing.
