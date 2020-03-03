News India live

Coronavirus LIVE: Xi Jinping pays first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world. The toll reached 4,011 in the outbreak that has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.

The total number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 46 so far.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Newest First Oldest First

As a precautionary measure, all schools in Leh district will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed the District Administration on Sunday. Kerala reports 6 new coronavirus case, Karnataka cases go up to 4. From avoiding handshakes to modifying traditional religious practices, churches in Goa are taking various measures in view of coronavirus scare while priests at various temples have started wearing masks. Health officials from North Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday announced the first death from the new coronavirus, as the number of people tested positive for the infection rose to 70. A priest at a Varanasi temple has put face masks on deities and appealed to devotees to not touch the idols. Germany confirmed its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as its overall number of new infections rose by 20% to 1,139, reported Reuters. The United Nations has informed its staff at the headquarters here that its personnel returning to the US from countries with widespread transmission of the coronavirus should remain home and self-monitor for 14 days, as cases of people infected with the deadly disease increased rapidly across the US. he coronavirus outbreak could cost the global economy up to trillion this year and cause a recession in some countries and depress global annual growth to below 2.5 per cent, a UN reports said. Two US lawmakers with recent close contacts with President Donald Trump have announced that they had decided to self-quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at a late-February conservative conference. IAF C-17 Globemaster carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims, lands at Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad from Tehran, Iran. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/MA0iaJIr2l — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020 IAF C-17 Globemaster carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims, lands at Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad from Tehran, Iran. First batch of Indian pilgrims head home from Iran. "Thanks to the efforts of the Embassy of India in Iran] and the Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you [Indian Air Force]. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there," Jaishankar tweeted. Chinese President Xi Jinping pays first visit to coronavirus-hit Wuhan since virus outbreak. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks. Mounting concern over the spread of coronavirus was apparently behind a US flight being diverted at the weekend after passengers became upset over someone sneezing and coughing. IAF aircraft to bring back Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran Manipur CM N. Biren Singh: In view of the possible threat of transmission of Coronavirus / COVID-19, the international border with Myanmar has been closed including gate no 1 and 2 in Moreh until further orders. The total number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 46 so far. Global virus toll tops 4,000 with 17 more deaths in China: AFP news agency. Station House Officer (SHO), Kunnamkulam Police Station: Kunnamkulam police has arrested two people, Praveesh Lal and Anas, for spreading rumour that a Coronavirus infected patient has been admitted to Kunnamkulam taluk hospital, in Thrissur district. Kerala A three-year-old child in Kerala who returned from Italy with its parents over the weekend is among India's five new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases in the country to 44, Health Ministry officials said on Monday. A three-year-old child in Kerala who returned from Italy with its parents over the weekend is among India's five new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases in the country to 44, Health Ministry officials said on Monday. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education&Research, Chandigarh statement: 2 suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted today. They're husband-wife from Baltana, Punjab. They'd visited Switzerland returned on 1st March. Sampling done. Report will be available by 11:00pm Woman and Child Welfare Ministry announces 7-days holiday for Anganwadis in Karnataka. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar: All primary schools in Bengaluru to remain closed from tomorrow till further orders. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar: All primary schools in Bengaluru to remain closed from tomorrow till further orders. Buses of Delhi Transport Corporation being sanitised at Rajghat depot. Twenty-seven people have died from methanol poisoning in Iran after rumours that drinking alcohol can help cure the novel coronavirus infection, says report. The Karnataka government on Monday said it has strengthened surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state and there was no dearth of funds for it. Government sources said, "Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to leave for Iran today to bring back Indians citizens stuck there amid Coronavirus 0utbreak." The coronavirus is set to strike a severe blow to French growth in 2020, cutting several decimal points off a figure that may struggle to reach one percent.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.