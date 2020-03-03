  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Xi Jinping pays first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world. The toll reached 4,011 in the outbreak that has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.

    Representational image
    The total number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 46 so far.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    12:45 PM, 10 Mar
    As a precautionary measure, all schools in Leh district will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed the District Administration on Sunday.
    12:43 PM, 10 Mar
    Kerala reports 6 new coronavirus case, Karnataka cases go up to 4.
    12:23 PM, 10 Mar
    From avoiding handshakes to modifying traditional religious practices, churches in Goa are taking various measures in view of coronavirus scare while priests at various temples have started wearing masks.
    11:29 AM, 10 Mar
    Health officials from North Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday announced the first death from the new coronavirus, as the number of people tested positive for the infection rose to 70.
    10:51 AM, 10 Mar
    A priest at a Varanasi temple has put face masks on deities and appealed to devotees to not touch the idols.
    10:47 AM, 10 Mar
    Germany confirmed its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as its overall number of new infections rose by 20% to 1,139, reported Reuters.
    10:38 AM, 10 Mar
    The United Nations has informed its staff at the headquarters here that its personnel returning to the US from countries with widespread transmission of the coronavirus should remain home and self-monitor for 14 days, as cases of people infected with the deadly disease increased rapidly across the US.
    10:37 AM, 10 Mar
    he coronavirus outbreak could cost the global economy up to trillion this year and cause a recession in some countries and depress global annual growth to below 2.5 per cent, a UN reports said.
    9:38 AM, 10 Mar
    Two US lawmakers with recent close contacts with President Donald Trump have announced that they had decided to self-quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at a late-February conservative conference.
    9:36 AM, 10 Mar
    IAF C-17 Globemaster carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims, lands at Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad from Tehran, Iran.
    9:34 AM, 10 Mar
    First batch of Indian pilgrims head home from Iran. "Thanks to the efforts of the Embassy of India in Iran] and the Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you [Indian Air Force]. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there," Jaishankar tweeted.
    9:12 AM, 10 Mar
    Chinese President Xi Jinping pays first visit to coronavirus-hit Wuhan since virus outbreak.
    8:56 AM, 10 Mar
    Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks.
    8:51 AM, 10 Mar
    Mounting concern over the spread of coronavirus was apparently behind a US flight being diverted at the weekend after passengers became upset over someone sneezing and coughing.
    8:51 AM, 10 Mar
    IAF aircraft to bring back Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
    8:39 AM, 10 Mar
    Manipur CM N. Biren Singh: In view of the possible threat of transmission of Coronavirus / COVID-19, the international border with Myanmar has been closed including gate no 1 and 2 in Moreh until further orders.
    8:39 AM, 10 Mar
    The total number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 46 so far.
    8:32 AM, 10 Mar
    Global virus toll tops 4,000 with 17 more deaths in China: AFP news agency.
    10:57 PM, 9 Mar
    Station House Officer (SHO), Kunnamkulam Police Station: Kunnamkulam police has arrested two people, Praveesh Lal and Anas, for spreading rumour that a Coronavirus infected patient has been admitted to Kunnamkulam taluk hospital, in Thrissur district. Kerala
    10:56 PM, 9 Mar
    A three-year-old child in Kerala who returned from Italy with its parents over the weekend is among India's five new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases in the country to 44, Health Ministry officials said on Monday.
    10:55 PM, 9 Mar
    7:49 PM, 9 Mar
    Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education&Research, Chandigarh statement: 2 suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted today. They're husband-wife from Baltana, Punjab. They'd visited Switzerland returned on 1st March. Sampling done. Report will be available by 11:00pm
    7:46 PM, 9 Mar
    Woman and Child Welfare Ministry announces 7-days holiday for Anganwadis in Karnataka.
    7:44 PM, 9 Mar
    Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar: All primary schools in Bengaluru to remain closed from tomorrow till further orders.
    7:44 PM, 9 Mar
    6:51 PM, 9 Mar
    Buses of Delhi Transport Corporation being sanitised at Rajghat depot.
    6:19 PM, 9 Mar
    Twenty-seven people have died from methanol poisoning in Iran after rumours that drinking alcohol can help cure the novel coronavirus infection, says report.
    6:12 PM, 9 Mar
    The Karnataka government on Monday said it has strengthened surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state and there was no dearth of funds for it.
    5:57 PM, 9 Mar
    Government sources said, "Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to leave for Iran today to bring back Indians citizens stuck there amid Coronavirus 0utbreak."
    5:44 PM, 9 Mar
    The coronavirus is set to strike a severe blow to French growth in 2020, cutting several decimal points off a figure that may struggle to reach one percent.
    X