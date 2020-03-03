  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Ka'taka govt issues temporary regulation 'Epidemic Diseases', COVID-19 regulations

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 62, with two fresh positive cases, one each from Delhi and Rajasthan being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

    Meanwehile, a 76-year-old man who had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back has died but there is no confirmation yet if he had contracted the novel coronavirus infection.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    6:18 PM, 11 Mar
    According to the regulation, no person/institution shall use print or electronic media to spread mis-information on COVID19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished.
    6:17 PM, 11 Mar
    Karnataka government issues temporary regulation 'Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' which aims to prevent spread of the disease.
    5:20 PM, 11 Mar
    Junaid Azim Mattu, Srinagar Mayor: Srinagar Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed resolution to restrict public gatherings in Srinagar, and close schools & coaching centres in view of Coronavirus transmission threat.
    5:04 PM, 11 Mar
    14 days of quarantine of 112 Wuhan (China) evacuees including 36 foreign nationals, has completed at ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla. Sampling being done for their final test by doctors. Reports awaited.
    4:52 PM, 11 Mar
    Iran announces 63 new Coronavirus deaths, taking total to 354.
    4:51 PM, 11 Mar
    Govt of India: So far, the Govt has evacuated 948 passengers from COVID19 affected countries. Out of these, 900 are Indian citizens & 48 belonging to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa & Peru.
    4:49 PM, 11 Mar
    CoronaVirus: Cinema halls in the 5 districts- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur closed till March 31.
    4:18 PM, 11 Mar
    The Maharashtra government plans to set up isolation wards and coronavirus testing facilities at private hospitals here to deal with the outbreak of the deadly virus in the state, an official said on Wednesday. Representatives of private hospitals in Mumbai met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior ministers to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
    3:15 PM, 11 Mar
    All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus. Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation.
    2:33 PM, 11 Mar
    The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
    2:22 PM, 11 Mar
    6 Indian health officials are deputed in Iran to set up sampling & testing facilities there. 108 samples were received in India on March 7. People who tested negative were brought back yesterday. Samples of 529 more Indians are being tested in NIV Pune.
    2:12 PM, 11 Mar
    Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the oppositionwould cooperate with the state government in tackling the coronavirus disease.
    2:09 PM, 11 Mar
    The suspensions of the seven Congress MPs from Lok Sabha will be revoked.
    2:08 PM, 11 Mar
    A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.
    12:43 PM, 11 Mar
    Coronavirus death toll in US increases to 31, infected cases cross 1,000
    12:29 PM, 11 Mar
    ACR Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Limited: A passenger flew down from Italy some days ago. Later, he tested positive for Coronavirus. Keeping this in view, we have asked the airport staff who came in his contact to place themselves under home quarantine.
    12:28 PM, 11 Mar
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on Wednesday to review steps to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.
    12:27 PM, 11 Mar
    Some companies in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus outbreak emerged late last year, are to be allowed to return to work, provincial officials said Wednesday.
    12:17 PM, 11 Mar
    Kerala CM's office has released an advisory on restrictions imposed on people travelling from Italy to India and has urged the Centre through a letter to immediately withdraw the circular issued.
    12:09 PM, 11 Mar
    Delhi High Court asks Central Government and Delhi Government to file response on the plea seeking proper preventive measures to control the virus.
    12:06 PM, 11 Mar
    The campaign also includes health advice on how people can protect themselves from the infection by adopting hygiene practices such as regularly washing hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
    12:06 PM, 11 Mar
    The Karnataka government on Wednesday started a campaign called 'Namaste over Handshake' that encourages people to greet in the traditional Indian style, to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
    11:46 AM, 11 Mar
    Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu & Kashmir: All primary schools, cinema halls and Anganwari centres in the 5 districts, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur to be closed till March 31.
    11:38 AM, 11 Mar
    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has appealed to NRI devotees who are coming from overseas to avoid temple visit at Tirumala for 28 days from the day they have landed in India.
    11:37 AM, 11 Mar
    Air India AI-138 from Milan to Delhi has been taken to isolation bay at Delhi Airport; currently, all passengers are going through screening at the airport.
    11:37 AM, 11 Mar
    Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced its first coronavirus case, a 52-year-old tour guide who had come in contact with a group of Italian tourists The man has been kept at the isolation ward of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in North Colombo, Director General of Health Services Anil Jasinghe said in a statement.
    10:48 AM, 11 Mar
    Health officials confirmed 19 new cases of coronavirus from Sindh province — 10 in provincial capital Karachi and one in Hyderabad, according to reports.
    9:53 AM, 11 Mar
    Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajasthan Health Department: One person from Jaipur, who has history of travel to Dubai has been tested positive for coronavirus.
    9:17 AM, 11 Mar
    A 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday.
    9:09 AM, 11 Mar
    A total of 242 infections were confirmed Tuesday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, taking the South's total to 7,755. Six more people died, it added, with the toll rising to 60.
