Coronavirus LIVE: Ka'taka govt issues temporary regulation 'Epidemic Diseases', COVID-19 regulations

New Delhi, Mar 11: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 62, with two fresh positive cases, one each from Delhi and Rajasthan being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Meanwehile, a 76-year-old man who had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back has died but there is no confirmation yet if he had contracted the novel coronavirus infection.
The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.
Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:
6:18 PM, 11 Mar
According to the regulation, no person/institution shall use print or electronic media to spread mis-information on COVID19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished.
6:17 PM, 11 Mar
Karnataka government issues temporary regulation 'Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' which aims to prevent spread of the disease.
5:20 PM, 11 Mar
Junaid Azim Mattu, Srinagar Mayor: Srinagar Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed resolution to restrict public gatherings in Srinagar, and close schools & coaching centres in view of Coronavirus transmission threat.
5:04 PM, 11 Mar
14 days of quarantine of 112 Wuhan (China) evacuees including 36 foreign nationals, has completed at ITBP Quarantine Facility in Chhawla. Sampling being done for their final test by doctors. Reports awaited.
4:52 PM, 11 Mar
Iran announces 63 new Coronavirus deaths, taking total to 354.
4:51 PM, 11 Mar
Govt of India: So far, the Govt has evacuated 948 passengers from COVID19 affected countries. Out of these, 900 are Indian citizens & 48 belonging to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa & Peru.
4:49 PM, 11 Mar
CoronaVirus: Cinema halls in the 5 districts- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur closed till March 31.
4:18 PM, 11 Mar
The Maharashtra government plans to set up isolation wards and coronavirus testing facilities at private hospitals here to deal with the outbreak of the deadly virus in the state, an official said on Wednesday. Representatives of private hospitals in Mumbai met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and senior ministers to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
3:15 PM, 11 Mar
All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus. Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation.
2:33 PM, 11 Mar
The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
2:22 PM, 11 Mar
6 Indian health officials are deputed in Iran to set up sampling & testing facilities there. 108 samples were received in India on March 7. People who tested negative were brought back yesterday. Samples of 529 more Indians are being tested in NIV Pune.
2:12 PM, 11 Mar
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the oppositionwould cooperate with the state government in tackling the coronavirus disease.
2:09 PM, 11 Mar
The suspensions of the seven Congress MPs from Lok Sabha will be revoked.
2:08 PM, 11 Mar
A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.
12:43 PM, 11 Mar
Coronavirus death toll in US increases to 31, infected cases cross 1,000
12:29 PM, 11 Mar
ACR Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Limited: A passenger flew down from Italy some days ago. Later, he tested positive for Coronavirus. Keeping this in view, we have asked the airport staff who came in his contact to place themselves under home quarantine.
12:28 PM, 11 Mar
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on Wednesday to review steps to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.
12:27 PM, 11 Mar
Some companies in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus outbreak emerged late last year, are to be allowed to return to work, provincial officials said Wednesday.
12:17 PM, 11 Mar
Kerala CM's office has released an advisory on restrictions imposed on people travelling from Italy to India and has urged the Centre through a letter to immediately withdraw the circular issued.
12:09 PM, 11 Mar
Delhi High Court asks Central Government and Delhi Government to file response on the plea seeking proper preventive measures to control the virus.
12:06 PM, 11 Mar
The campaign also includes health advice on how people can protect themselves from the infection by adopting hygiene practices such as regularly washing hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
12:06 PM, 11 Mar
The Karnataka government on Wednesday started a campaign called 'Namaste over Handshake' that encourages people to greet in the traditional Indian style, to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
11:46 AM, 11 Mar
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu & Kashmir: All primary schools, cinema halls and Anganwari centres in the 5 districts, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur to be closed till March 31.
11:38 AM, 11 Mar
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has appealed to NRI devotees who are coming from overseas to avoid temple visit at Tirumala for 28 days from the day they have landed in India.
11:37 AM, 11 Mar
Air India AI-138 from Milan to Delhi has been taken to isolation bay at Delhi Airport; currently, all passengers are going through screening at the airport.
11:37 AM, 11 Mar
Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced its first coronavirus case, a 52-year-old tour guide who had come in contact with a group of Italian tourists The man has been kept at the isolation ward of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in North Colombo, Director General of Health Services Anil Jasinghe said in a statement.
10:48 AM, 11 Mar
Health officials confirmed 19 new cases of coronavirus from Sindh province — 10 in provincial capital Karachi and one in Hyderabad, according to reports.
9:53 AM, 11 Mar
Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajasthan Health Department: One person from Jaipur, who has history of travel to Dubai has been tested positive for coronavirus.
9:17 AM, 11 Mar
A 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday.
9:09 AM, 11 Mar
A total of 242 infections were confirmed Tuesday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, taking the South's total to 7,755. Six more people died, it added, with the toll rising to 60.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
