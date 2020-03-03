Coronavirus scare LIVE: Italy shuts down North, imposes lockdown on 16 million people

News India live

New Delhi, Mar 08: The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India jumped to 34 after three more persons tested positive for nobel coronavirus on Saturday. The government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify places for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care.

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Italy shuts down North, imposes lockdown on 16 million people Five more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in India to 39 Of the new cases, 41 were in Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. All the 27 additional deaths were in Hubei. China National Health Commission reported 44 new confirmed cases, and 27 more deaths, as of March 7. More than 100 swab samples of Indians in Iran who are suspected of having coronavirus infection were brought to the national capital on Saturday in a flight, which returned to Tehran with nearly 200 Iranians, according to officials. Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health ministry said on Saturday. Around 70 people trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses in China. Prime Minister's Office today that PM Modi directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the Coronavirus disease spread. Prime Minister's Office today that PM Modi directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the Coronavirus disease spread. Sanjeeva Kumar,Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry: 3 more cases have been found positive, total number of Coronavirus cases in India reaches 34. 2 cases are from Ladakh with travel history from Iran & 1 from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman.All are stable. Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar said, "All primary schools in Srinagar District shall remain closed till further orders by the administration, in view of CoronaVirus." Government of Karnataka, "As of today,9 persons are admitted to selected isolation hospitals.400 samples of symptomatic persons have been sent for testing and 326 samples are reported as negative. Results of 74 samples are awaited. No positive case in state till date." Dr Raman Sharma, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar,"Two suspected cases of Coronavirus are admitted here. They recently returned from Italy. We have kept them in isolation. They are not allowed to contact anyone while they are under observation.Reports awaited from Pune." Border Security Force (BSF) North Bengal Frontier has restricted civilians to watch Integrated Check Post (ICP) Fulbari Joint Retreat between Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Guards Bangladesh (BGB) from today, in view of CoronaVirus. Budget carrier IndiGo announces waiving of cancellation and rescheduling charges on flight bookings till March 31 due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. Iran reports 21 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected. Iranian lawmaker died from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported, one of several officials to succumb to the illness in the epidemic-hit country. Fatemeh Rahbar, 55, was a conservative MP and had recently been elected to the parliament from the capital Tehran, the agency said. Jammu & Kashmir: An awareness program was organsied today at District Police Lines Awantipora, for preparedness and prevention of #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/H2f0tzgObU — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020 An awareness program was organsied today at District Police Lines Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir for preparedness and prevention of CoronaVirus. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a public health emergency to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after the country recorded its first case of community transmission, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday. South Korea's coronavirus cases jumped above 7,000 on Saturday, up by 448 from the previous day. After 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, the Union health ministry has made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection for COVID-19 to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of the disease. Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat holds a meeting with top officials of all the departments to discuss preparedness for COVID19. CM says, "Teams of all concerned depts are working together. There has been no suspected case of CoronaVirus in the state till now." An alcohol company — Tito's Handmade Vodka — is asking people to not use their product to make hand sanitisers, reports CNN. Amid the coronavirus scare, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu has called for cancellation of Khelo India''s first winter games chapter, which starts in Jammu and Kashmir''s Gulmarg town on Saturday. Cash-strapped Pakistan may face losses up to USD 61 million due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the ADB has said in its assessment report on the impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak. China's fight against the coronavirus epidemic has triggered anger over the neglect of frontline female workers who have struggled to access menstrual products, battled with ill-fitting equipment and had their heads shaved. Two coronavirus patients who died in the US state of Florida have become the first casualties on the country's east coast, according to officials quoted by the Associated Press. Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Amritsar, Punjab, today. Bangkok's underground train service has released a track called — 'COVID-19: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Friday said in a statement that 13 out of 15 new cases in the UAE recently arrived from abroad.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.