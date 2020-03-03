  • search
Trending Coronavirus Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus scare LIVE: Italy shuts down North, imposes lockdown on 16 million people

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India jumped to 34 after three more persons tested positive for nobel coronavirus on Saturday. The government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify places for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:19 AM, 8 Mar
    Italy shuts down North, imposes lockdown on 16 million people
    10:56 AM, 8 Mar
    Five more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in India to 39
    9:41 AM, 8 Mar
    Of the new cases, 41 were in Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. All the 27 additional deaths were in Hubei.
    9:41 AM, 8 Mar
    China National Health Commission reported 44 new confirmed cases, and 27 more deaths, as of March 7.
    9:02 PM, 7 Mar
    More than 100 swab samples of Indians in Iran who are suspected of having coronavirus infection were brought to the national capital on Saturday in a flight, which returned to Tehran with nearly 200 Iranians, according to officials.
    9:01 PM, 7 Mar
    Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health ministry said on Saturday.
    8:54 PM, 7 Mar
    Around 70 people trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses in China.
    7:24 PM, 7 Mar
    Prime Minister's Office today that PM Modi directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the Coronavirus disease spread.
    7:24 PM, 7 Mar
    Prime Minister's Office today that PM Modi directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the Coronavirus disease spread.
    7:22 PM, 7 Mar
    Sanjeeva Kumar,Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry: 3 more cases have been found positive, total number of Coronavirus cases in India reaches 34. 2 cases are from Ladakh with travel history from Iran & 1 from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman.All are stable.
    5:44 PM, 7 Mar
    Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar said, "All primary schools in Srinagar District shall remain closed till further orders by the administration, in view of CoronaVirus."
    5:43 PM, 7 Mar
    Government of Karnataka, "As of today,9 persons are admitted to selected isolation hospitals.400 samples of symptomatic persons have been sent for testing and 326 samples are reported as negative. Results of 74 samples are awaited. No positive case in state till date."
    5:08 PM, 7 Mar
    Dr Raman Sharma, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar,"Two suspected cases of Coronavirus are admitted here. They recently returned from Italy. We have kept them in isolation. They are not allowed to contact anyone while they are under observation.Reports awaited from Pune."
    5:02 PM, 7 Mar
    Border Security Force (BSF) North Bengal Frontier has restricted civilians to watch Integrated Check Post (ICP) Fulbari Joint Retreat between Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Guards Bangladesh (BGB) from today, in view of CoronaVirus.
    4:58 PM, 7 Mar
    Budget carrier IndiGo announces waiving of cancellation and rescheduling charges on flight bookings till March 31 due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.
    4:56 PM, 7 Mar
    Iran reports 21 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected.
    4:01 PM, 7 Mar
    Iranian lawmaker died from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported, one of several officials to succumb to the illness in the epidemic-hit country. Fatemeh Rahbar, 55, was a conservative MP and had recently been elected to the parliament from the capital Tehran, the agency said.
    3:59 PM, 7 Mar
    An awareness program was organsied today at District Police Lines Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir for preparedness and prevention of CoronaVirus.
    3:29 PM, 7 Mar
    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a public health emergency to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after the country recorded its first case of community transmission, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday.
    3:23 PM, 7 Mar
    South Korea's coronavirus cases jumped above 7,000 on Saturday, up by 448 from the previous day.
    3:23 PM, 7 Mar
    After 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, the Union health ministry has made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection for COVID-19 to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of the disease.
    2:35 PM, 7 Mar
    Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat holds a meeting with top officials of all the departments to discuss preparedness for COVID19. CM says, "Teams of all concerned depts are working together. There has been no suspected case of CoronaVirus in the state till now."
    2:34 PM, 7 Mar
    An alcohol company — Tito's Handmade Vodka — is asking people to not use their product to make hand sanitisers, reports CNN.
    1:44 PM, 7 Mar
    Amid the coronavirus scare, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu has called for cancellation of Khelo India''s first winter games chapter, which starts in Jammu and Kashmir''s Gulmarg town on Saturday.
    12:57 PM, 7 Mar
    Cash-strapped Pakistan may face losses up to USD 61 million due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the ADB has said in its assessment report on the impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak.
    12:48 PM, 7 Mar
    China's fight against the coronavirus epidemic has triggered anger over the neglect of frontline female workers who have struggled to access menstrual products, battled with ill-fitting equipment and had their heads shaved.
    12:46 PM, 7 Mar
    Two coronavirus patients who died in the US state of Florida have become the first casualties on the country's east coast, according to officials quoted by the Associated Press.
    12:46 PM, 7 Mar
    Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Amritsar, Punjab, today.
    12:42 PM, 7 Mar
    Bangkok's underground train service has released a track called — 'COVID-19:
    12:15 PM, 7 Mar
    The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Friday said in a statement that 13 out of 15 new cases in the UAE recently arrived from abroad.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X