    13 Mar, 2020         19:34:42 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: 81 Confirmed Cases in India, Death toll globally hits 5000

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 13: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 81, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected 1,28,343 and killed 4,720 people around the world.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:34 PM, 13 Mar
    Sediq Sediqqi, Spokesperson for President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani: The Afghan Government strongly welcomes the proposal of Prime Minister of India and readiness of the other SAARC members to work together devising a unified strategy to fight Coronavirus in the region.
    7:33 PM, 13 Mar
    SAARC leaders endorse, promise support to Modi's proposal of joint strategy against coronavirus.
    7:27 PM, 13 Mar
    Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has announced holidays in all government and private schools of the state till March 31, while the examinations would be continue as per the schedule.
    7:26 PM, 13 Mar
    Health Ministry: Contact tracing of these cases is being actively pursued. So far, this has led to identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance.
    7:26 PM, 13 Mar
    Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir: Status of surveillance of Coronavirus; the number of samples tested positive for COVID-19 are two in J&K.
    7:25 PM, 13 Mar
    Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: Till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national Coronavirus.
    7:05 PM, 13 Mar
    Karnataka: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda arrives in Bengaluru for the first time after assuming office as party president. He had advised party state unit to not organise large gatherings for his welcome in wake of Coronavirus.
    6:46 PM, 13 Mar
    With the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has decided to suspend all classes and exams as a precautionary measure till March 29, its director Abhay Karandikar said here on Friday.
    6:46 PM, 13 Mar
    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope clarifies that malls and theaters will remain open.
    6:11 PM, 13 Mar
    The Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday midnight.
    6:03 PM, 13 Mar
    Security forces in Coronavirus-hit Iran to clear streets within 24 hours.
    5:47 PM, 13 Mar
    Of these confirmed cases, 64 cases are of Indian nationals, 16 Italian nationals and 1 Canadian national. Contact tracing of these cases is being actively pursued. So far, this has led to identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance.
    5:45 PM, 13 Mar
    As of today, 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the country. Of these, 3 from #Kerala were treated and discharged. In addition, seven more from Safdarjung have also recovered.
    5:45 PM, 13 Mar
    25,504 passengers have been additionally screened at major and minor seaports, and more than 14 lakh people screened at land ports.
    5:41 PM, 13 Mar
    Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals.
    5:41 PM, 13 Mar
    In addition, we have screened 11,71,061 passengers screened from 10,876 flights at 30 designated airports. 3,062 passengers and 583 contacts were identified and referred to IDSP and designated hospitals.
    5:40 PM, 13 Mar
    Government has sent a team of four doctors from #MoHFW to #Rome. They have just reached #Rome with sufficient material and reagents to collect samples of Indians there for onward testing in India.
    5:40 PM, 13 Mar
    Government is even prepared to operate special flights to bring back Indians who have tested negative and are coordinating treatment of positive people in Iran as per protocol.
    5:39 PM, 13 Mar
    These passengers are being kept in quarantine at the Navy facility in Mumbai. Another Mahan Air flight is expected to land tomorrow in Delhi.
    5:39 PM, 13 Mar
    Government operated an Air Force flight to bring 58 passengers from Iran on 10th March 2020, facilitated Mahan Air flight to bring back people from Iran. Today one flight with 44 passengers has landed in Mumbai.
    5:39 PM, 13 Mar
    So far 1199 samples have been collected in #Iran and brought to #India for testing.
    5:37 PM, 13 Mar
    India has spared no effort to get our people back from any major #COVID affected country. GoI has sent scientists, equipment for labs, reagents & brought back samples for testing from these countries.
    5:37 PM, 13 Mar
    124 evacuees from #Japan and 112 evacuees from #China have been discharged today after having tested negative for #COVID19 in the second round of tests.
    5:36 PM, 13 Mar
    654 evacuees from #Wuhan, #China on 1st February and 3rd February 2020 were discharged on 18th February 2020.
    5:36 PM, 13 Mar
    Till date, 890 evacuees from #COVID19 affected countries have been discharged after 14 days isolation and having tested negative as per protocols.
    5:36 PM, 13 Mar
    So far, the Government of India has evacuated 1031 persons including 48 nationals from countries such as Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru.
    5:32 PM, 13 Mar
    All essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, adequate PPEs, trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all States and UTs.
    5:32 PM, 13 Mar
    Adequate laboratory and quarantine facilities, have contributed significantly towards management of #COVID19 in the country.
    5:32 PM, 13 Mar
    Early establishment of point of entry surveillance and universal screening of passengers at airports and vessels at seaports, evacuation of Indian citizens from #COVID19 affected countries.
    5:29 PM, 13 Mar
    Continuous review and monitoring of the situation at the highest political and administrative levels has led to decisive actions taken in public interest such as travel restrictions, suspension of visas and self-quarantine measures.
