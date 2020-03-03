Coronavirus LIVE: 81 Confirmed Cases in India, Death toll globally hits 5000

India

New Delhi, Mar 13: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 81, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected 1,28,343 and killed 4,720 people around the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Sediq Sediqqi, Spokesperson for President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani: The Afghan Government strongly welcomes the proposal of Prime Minister of India and readiness of the other SAARC members to work together devising a unified strategy to fight Coronavirus in the region. SAARC leaders endorse, promise support to Modi's proposal of joint strategy against coronavirus. Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has announced holidays in all government and private schools of the state till March 31, while the examinations would be continue as per the schedule. Health Ministry: Contact tracing of these cases is being actively pursued. So far, this has led to identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance. Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir: Status of surveillance of Coronavirus; the number of samples tested positive for COVID-19 are two in J&K. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: Till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national Coronavirus. Karnataka: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda arrives in Bengaluru for the first time after assuming office as party president. He had advised party state unit to not organise large gatherings for his welcome in wake of Coronavirus. With the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has decided to suspend all classes and exams as a precautionary measure till March 29, its director Abhay Karandikar said here on Friday. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope clarifies that malls and theaters will remain open. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: All malls, theaters, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchawad to be closed starting midnight today till 30th March. (file pic) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1avFL0gIRy — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020 The Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday midnight. Security forces in Coronavirus-hit Iran to clear streets within 24 hours. Of these confirmed cases, 64 cases are of Indian nationals, 16 Italian nationals and 1 Canadian national. Contact tracing of these cases is being actively pursued. So far, this has led to identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance. As of today, 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the country. Of these, 3 from #Kerala were treated and discharged. In addition, seven more from Safdarjung have also recovered. 25,504 passengers have been additionally screened at major and minor seaports, and more than 14 lakh people screened at land ports. Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals. In addition, we have screened 11,71,061 passengers screened from 10,876 flights at 30 designated airports. 3,062 passengers and 583 contacts were identified and referred to IDSP and designated hospitals. Government has sent a team of four doctors from #MoHFW to #Rome. They have just reached #Rome with sufficient material and reagents to collect samples of Indians there for onward testing in India. Government is even prepared to operate special flights to bring back Indians who have tested negative and are coordinating treatment of positive people in Iran as per protocol. These passengers are being kept in quarantine at the Navy facility in Mumbai. Another Mahan Air flight is expected to land tomorrow in Delhi. Government operated an Air Force flight to bring 58 passengers from Iran on 10th March 2020, facilitated Mahan Air flight to bring back people from Iran. Today one flight with 44 passengers has landed in Mumbai. So far 1199 samples have been collected in #Iran and brought to #India for testing. India has spared no effort to get our people back from any major #COVID affected country. GoI has sent scientists, equipment for labs, reagents & brought back samples for testing from these countries. 124 evacuees from #Japan and 112 evacuees from #China have been discharged today after having tested negative for #COVID19 in the second round of tests. 654 evacuees from #Wuhan, #China on 1st February and 3rd February 2020 were discharged on 18th February 2020. Till date, 890 evacuees from #COVID19 affected countries have been discharged after 14 days isolation and having tested negative as per protocols. So far, the Government of India has evacuated 1031 persons including 48 nationals from countries such as Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru. All essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, adequate PPEs, trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all States and UTs. Adequate laboratory and quarantine facilities, have contributed significantly towards management of #COVID19 in the country. Early establishment of point of entry surveillance and universal screening of passengers at airports and vessels at seaports, evacuation of Indian citizens from #COVID19 affected countries. Continuous review and monitoring of the situation at the highest political and administrative levels has led to decisive actions taken in public interest such as travel restrictions, suspension of visas and self-quarantine measures.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.