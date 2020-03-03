News India live

Coronavirus LIVE: 73 positive cases in India, 3 recovered

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at 73 in INdia. The figure includes 17 foreign nationals as well.

Speaking on the coronavirus outbreak in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke about the precautionary measures taken up by the government to fight the spread of COVID-19 in India.

The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Newest First Oldest First

Pune police authorities have given a strict warning to individuals who reveal the identity of patients tested positive for coronavirus, reported news agency PTI. There are 15 labs set up in parts of the country for testing coronavirus, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha. He also said that patients are being tested and quarantined immediately. Where communities are understandably anxious, we should reassure them and encourage the observance of globally recognised precautions & procedures. An excessive sense of alarm would only be to the detriment of those who are really in it,says S Jaishankar said. "We are reaching out to our nationals and ensuring that they are in good health. We are focusing on students there and our endeavor is to facilitate their early return. We are in touch with the governments there to provide treatment facilities to those tested positive for the virus," he says The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar says 6000 Indians stranded in Iran including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and J&K and 300 students. The outbreak of coronavirus is a matter of concern and that the matter needs to be dealt with responsibly, says Jaishankar. Indians should avoid non-essential travel, says Jaishankar With 13 more cases, the total number of cases in India has climbed to 73 in India. The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to contact Indian students stranded in Iran. The HC also asked the government to give a positive plan regarding the evacuation of Indian students stranded. South America asks FIFA to delay World Cup 2022 qualifiers, reports AFP. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to facilitate their safe return to India. Pranav Vairale, who is pursuing civil engineering from Polytecnico Di Milano university, and Suraj Bundele, studying at the University of Marangoni Rovereto, have been stuck at the Milan airport in Italy since Wednesday. The government’s decision to suspend “all existing visas” until April 15 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak has put a shadow the Indian Premier League scheduled to begin on March 29. The death toll from the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine facility in east China rose to 29 on Thursday as the final victim was recovered from the rubble. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: There is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, India'a budget airline SpiceJet Ltd has launched its Spring Season Sale on Thursday that offers domestic tickets at a starting price of Rs 987 (all-inclusive) and international tickets from Rs 3,699 onwards. The number of cases in the country jumped after positive cases were reported from Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The total number of confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus, or Covid-19 in India now stands at 68, with two new fresh cases of coronavirus reported in Mumbai. Director of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh: Total number of 300 patients are under observation as of today; No persons have tested positive for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Tu70gFFORV — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020 Total number of 300 patients are under observation in Andhra Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state has declared the coronavirus outbreak as epidemic. The total number of positive cases reached nine in Uttar Pradesh. The fresh case has been reported from Noida and the person infected was the guide of an Italian family who visited Delhi. Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed today. Due to Coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala High Court registrar has sent a notice to all district judges saying that, consider only cases of urgent importance. The notice states, consideration of non-essential cases should be postponed. Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, and Seoul in view of coronavirus outbreak. Air India flights to Rome suspended from March 15 to March 25; to Milan and Seoul from March 14 to March 28, said an official. NCP leader Nawab Malik: We have decided that we will not hold any public rallies or meetings. We appeal to everyone not to hold any large gatherings to prevent spread of Coronavirus. We have to follow the government guidelines. Oil prices plunged about six per cent Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus pandemic. Italy on Wednesday shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 827 in the the country in just over two weeks. Twitter announced all of its 4,900 employees will be working from home. Amazon on Wednesday beefed up paid leave for workers quarantined due to the novel coronavirus or diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "impact of high aviation fuel prices and coronavirus on the domestic air services." India imposed stringent travel curbs to the country as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic with more than 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,291 deaths in 114 countries.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.