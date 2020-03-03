  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: 73 positive cases in India, 3 recovered

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at 73 in INdia. The figure includes 17 foreign nationals as well.

    PTI Image

    Speaking on the coronavirus outbreak in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke about the precautionary measures taken up by the government to fight the spread of COVID-19 in India.

    The disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, has killed nearly 4,000 people across the world, but there have been no fatal infections in India so far.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    1:25 PM, 12 Mar
    Pune police authorities have given a strict warning to individuals who reveal the identity of patients tested positive for coronavirus, reported news agency PTI.
    1:15 PM, 12 Mar
    There are 15 labs set up in parts of the country for testing coronavirus, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha. He also said that patients are being tested and quarantined immediately.
    12:44 PM, 12 Mar
    Where communities are understandably anxious, we should reassure them and encourage the observance of globally recognised precautions & procedures. An excessive sense of alarm would only be to the detriment of those who are really in it,says S Jaishankar said.
    12:39 PM, 12 Mar
    "We are reaching out to our nationals and ensuring that they are in good health. We are focusing on students there and our endeavor is to facilitate their early return. We are in touch with the governments there to provide treatment facilities to those tested positive for the virus," he says
    12:37 PM, 12 Mar
    The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar says 6000 Indians stranded in Iran including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and J&K and 300 students.
    12:35 PM, 12 Mar
    The outbreak of coronavirus is a matter of concern and that the matter needs to be dealt with responsibly, says Jaishankar.
    12:33 PM, 12 Mar
    Indians should avoid non-essential travel, says Jaishankar
    12:29 PM, 12 Mar
    With 13 more cases, the total number of cases in India has climbed to 73 in India.
    12:09 PM, 12 Mar
    The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to contact Indian students stranded in Iran. The HC also asked the government to give a positive plan regarding the evacuation of Indian students stranded.
    12:05 PM, 12 Mar
    South America asks FIFA to delay World Cup 2022 qualifiers, reports AFP.
    12:00 PM, 12 Mar
    Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to facilitate their safe return to India. Pranav Vairale, who is pursuing civil engineering from Polytecnico Di Milano university, and Suraj Bundele, studying at the University of Marangoni Rovereto, have been stuck at the Milan airport in Italy since Wednesday.
    11:21 AM, 12 Mar
    The government’s decision to suspend “all existing visas” until April 15 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak has put a shadow the Indian Premier League scheduled to begin on March 29.
    11:19 AM, 12 Mar
    The death toll from the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine facility in east China rose to 29 on Thursday as the final victim was recovered from the rubble.
    11:17 AM, 12 Mar
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: There is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
    11:05 AM, 12 Mar
    Amid the coronavirus outbreak, India'a budget airline SpiceJet Ltd has launched its Spring Season Sale on Thursday that offers domestic tickets at a starting price of Rs 987 (all-inclusive) and international tickets from Rs 3,699 onwards.
    10:57 AM, 12 Mar
    The number of cases in the country jumped after positive cases were reported from Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra.
    10:57 AM, 12 Mar
    The total number of confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus, or Covid-19 in India now stands at 68, with two new fresh cases of coronavirus reported in Mumbai.
    10:44 AM, 12 Mar
    Total number of 300 patients are under observation in Andhra
    10:43 AM, 12 Mar
    Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state has declared the coronavirus outbreak as epidemic.
    10:11 AM, 12 Mar
    The total number of positive cases reached nine in Uttar Pradesh. The fresh case has been reported from Noida and the person infected was the guide of an Italian family who visited Delhi.
    10:09 AM, 12 Mar
    Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed today.
    10:09 AM, 12 Mar
    Due to Coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala High Court registrar has sent a notice to all district judges saying that, consider only cases of urgent importance. The notice states, consideration of non-essential cases should be postponed.
    10:08 AM, 12 Mar
    Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, and Seoul in view of coronavirus outbreak. Air India flights to Rome suspended from March 15 to March 25; to Milan and Seoul from March 14 to March 28, said an official.
    10:05 AM, 12 Mar
    NCP leader Nawab Malik: We have decided that we will not hold any public rallies or meetings. We appeal to everyone not to hold any large gatherings to prevent spread of Coronavirus. We have to follow the government guidelines.
    10:00 AM, 12 Mar
    Oil prices plunged about six per cent Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus pandemic.
    9:55 AM, 12 Mar
    Italy on Wednesday shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 827 in the the country in just over two weeks.
    9:48 AM, 12 Mar
    Twitter announced all of its 4,900 employees will be working from home.
    9:46 AM, 12 Mar
    Amazon on Wednesday beefed up paid leave for workers quarantined due to the novel coronavirus or diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness.
    9:32 AM, 12 Mar
    BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "impact of high aviation fuel prices and coronavirus on the domestic air services."
    8:28 AM, 12 Mar
    India imposed stringent travel curbs to the country as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic with more than 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,291 deaths in 114 countries.
