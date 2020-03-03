Coronavirus LIVE: 2nd death in India, shutdown spreads to other states too

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 14: The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 81, including 16 Italians and one Canadian. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected over 132,000 and killed 5,000 people around the world.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a "do it all" approach and carry out "social distancing, testing, contact tracing".

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:37 AM, 14 Mar
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday offered a glimpse into the Canadian first family's COVID-19 quarantine while reassuring an anxious nation that he continues to govern.
    9:35 AM, 14 Mar
    Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, RSS has decided to defer its annual meeting that was set to take place in Bengaluru, scheduled to be held from March 15.
    9:32 AM, 14 Mar
    Belarus Athletic Federation and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Belarus postpone the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Minsk 2020 (May 2-3), due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
    9:09 AM, 14 Mar
    The United States declared a state of emergency on Friday as many European countries went on a war footing amid mounting deaths.
    8:31 AM, 14 Mar
    The US embassy and consulates in India are cancelling both immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from 16 March in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
    8:24 AM, 14 Mar
    "Not testing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not quarantine alone. Not social distancing alone. Do it all," says the World health body.
    8:23 AM, 14 Mar
    WHO urges countries to take a comprehensive approach.
    8:17 AM, 14 Mar
    Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO): Schools, colleges, coaching centers, gyms, & cinema halls in the state to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Board examinations that are underway will be held as per schedule.
    12:43 AM, 14 Mar
    The World Health Organization said Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic, and warned it was impossible to know when the outbreak would peak.
    12:22 AM, 14 Mar
    Six benches of the Supreme Court to sit on March 16, to hear urgent cases. In view of Coronavirus the functioning of the Courts from March 16 shall be restricted to urgent matters.
    12:21 AM, 14 Mar
    India's Ambassador to the US, TS Sandhu: We're in touch with Indian students, University authorities, local officials, Indian American Assocs&Govt of India to mitigate difficulties being faced by the students due to the preventive measures.
    12:05 AM, 14 Mar
    The Indian Embassy and its consulates in the US have taken pro-active measures to address the concerns and difficulties being faced by Indians, including students, due to travel restrictions imposed by New Delhi as a preventive measure to fight the deadly coronavirus.
    10:55 PM, 13 Mar
    2nd Coronavirus Death in India: 69-year-old Woman Dies in Delhi, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19.
    9:33 PM, 13 Mar
    Total 854 under surveillance for coronavirus.
    9:30 PM, 13 Mar
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, after a scare over a trip on which at least one infected member of his staff rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump.
    9:26 PM, 13 Mar
    Telangana Health Minister's office: The lone Coronavirus patient from the state has recovered and is going to be discharged from the hospital soon.
    9:25 PM, 13 Mar
    Karnataka govt: 30 high-risk contacts of Coronavirus patient who died yesterday have been identified and are under strict observation including the private hospital staff. Four among them are isolated at a designated hospital in Kalaburgi and their samples have been collected.
    9:14 PM, 13 Mar
    Delhi High Court: In view of Coronavirus, Delhi District Courts should not insist on presence of parties unless it is unavoidable. The facility of video conferencing be put to optimum use for the purpose of recording of evidence.
    9:08 PM, 13 Mar
    Jammu & Kashmir NHM Director Bhupinder Kumar: A fresh positive case of Coronavirus has emerged from Jammu. The patient is a close contact of the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir.
    9:06 PM, 13 Mar
    COVID-19: BCCI suspends IPL till April 15, Ganguly says safety first.
    8:31 PM, 13 Mar
    Tamil Nadu: All primary schools in Kanyakumari, Nellai , Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiri districts to remain closed till March 31st.
    8:31 PM, 13 Mar
    Correction -Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: All theaters, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchawad to be closed starting midnight today till 30th March.
    8:31 PM, 13 Mar
    Cleaning is being done of all passenger interface areas/ components in railway coaches such as door handles, berth grab handles, wash basins, entry door & partition door handles during primary maintenance of coaches in coaching depots of Central Railway.
    8:30 PM, 13 Mar
    The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution declared face masks and hand sanitisers essential commodities in India.
    8:00 PM, 13 Mar
    Three more people, including an Italian national, tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
    7:59 PM, 13 Mar
    Two more people are also under observation at the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID Hospital, taking the total number of patients admitted with symptoms of novel coronavirus at the facility to five in Bengal.
    7:58 PM, 13 Mar
    Two other foreigners one from Malaysia and another from Australia — who were visiting ISKCON in Mayapur have been admitted to a medical facility run by the organisation.
    7:57 PM, 13 Mar
    Three more people admitted to Kolkata with virus like symptoms.
    7:34 PM, 13 Mar
    Sediq Sediqqi, Spokesperson for President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani: The Afghan Government strongly welcomes the proposal of Prime Minister of India and readiness of the other SAARC members to work together devising a unified strategy to fight Coronavirus in the region.
    7:33 PM, 13 Mar
    SAARC leaders endorse, promise support to Modi's proposal of joint strategy against coronavirus.
