    Coronavirus scare LIVE: 30 more deaths in China, virus spreading 17 times faster, says WHO

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.

    After the number of coronavirus cases rose to 30 India is on high alert, including 16 Italians tourists in Rajasthan. The government has said that all international passengers will now be screened at airports as concerns mount over the spread of the fatal infection.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    10:48 AM, 6 Mar
    US lawmakers passed an emergency .3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus on Thursday as the number of cases surged in the country's northwest and deaths reached 12. "The American people are looking for leadership, they want assurance their government is up to the task of protecting their health and safety," said Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.
    10:38 AM, 6 Mar
    HSBC Holdings PLC has sent home more than 100 staff in London after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.
    10:36 AM, 6 Mar
    Jammu and Kashmir: Isolation wards have been set up in Srinagar over Coronavirus. 30 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported across the country till now.
    10:15 AM, 6 Mar
    The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has touched 3,042 with 30 new fatalities.
    10:07 AM, 6 Mar
    IAF has asked all its units to do health checkup of their personnel and report if anyone showed symptoms of coronavirus.
    10:07 AM, 6 Mar
    The demand for mask is high in India as people are flocking to buy both surgical and N95 — to protect themselves.
    10:03 AM, 6 Mar
    The Associations have cancelled scheduled programmes, joint lunches and celebration events like rain dance that was expected to be attended by thousands across Noida, Greater Noida and Greater Noida (West), alias Noida Extension.
    10:00 AM, 6 Mar
    "We have cancelled Kavi Sammelan (poetic symposium) and Holi Milan (Holi gathering) programmes scheduled for March 7. This has been done based on recommendations from health care experts who have suggested that mass gatherings should be avoided," said K K Jain, general secretary of the Federation of Noida RWAs (FONRWA).
    9:57 AM, 6 Mar
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said no case of coronavirus infection has been found in the state and there was no cause for panic, but caution was necessary for the next eight to ten days.
    9:54 AM, 6 Mar
    Four of five people who have tested positive for coronavirus will get better on their own and there is no need for Indians to panic about the viral outbreak yet, says a leading Indian researcher and scientist.
    9:51 AM, 6 Mar
    Testing for the disease should also be done only when recommended, said Gagandeep Kang as the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 30, including 16 Italian tourists as well as three patients in Kerala who have recovered.
    9:48 AM, 6 Mar
    "Please let public health authorities know about exposure to known infected persons or travel to areas where infections are known to be prevalent," the Christian Medical College professor, who last year became the first Indian woman to be elected fellow of the Royal Society in London, told PTI in an interview.
    9:45 AM, 6 Mar
    If you have breathing difficulty, you should see a doctor as soon as possible," said Kang, also vice-chair of the Norway-based International Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) that aims to derail epidemics by speeding up the development of vaccines.
    9:43 AM, 6 Mar
    "For everyone, there is no need to worry too much or panic. We are exposed to viruses every day. Make sure you wash your hands well, wipe down or use disinfectants on surfaces. Avoid touching your face," she said.
    8:48 AM, 6 Mar
    Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr. Lotay Tshering: We would like to inform the general public that one positive case of COVID19 was confirmed at 11 pm on March 5. The result was validated at 12:30 am today.
    8:31 AM, 6 Mar
    In total 3,042 people have died from the disease in China.
    8:30 AM, 6 Mar
    China reports 30 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, with fresh infections rising for a second straight day and 16 new cases imported from overseas.
    8:30 AM, 6 Mar
    The World Health Organisation today warned that coronavirus was spreading 17 times faster outside China.
    12:08 AM, 6 Mar
    The Indian government said a team of medical professionals had reached Iran to carry out tests for the infection on the stranded Indians and those found uninfected will soon be evacuated using normal aviation channels.
    12:03 AM, 6 Mar
    Officials on Thursday said another case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad and the middle-aged man had recently travelled to Iran.
    12:02 AM, 6 Mar
    The World Health Organization warned Thursday that a number of countries were not taking all the the steps needed to fight against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva he was concerned that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face."
    9:38 PM, 5 Mar
    Air travellers having visited or arriving from Italy and South Korea will require to submit a certificate of having "tested" negative from a health authorities-designated lab in their countries for coronavirus at the departure airport, a senior DGCA official said on Thursday.
    9:38 PM, 5 Mar
    Over 1,200 persons who arrived in West Bengal from countries under the grip of coronavirus have so far been quarantined, a health department official said on Thursday.
    9:27 PM, 5 Mar
    The primary classes of all schools in the national capital will remain closed till March 31 to prevent a possibility of spread of coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced.
    9:27 PM, 5 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels this month to hold a summit meeting with the European Union has been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak in various parts of the world. Modi was expected to visit Brussels on March 13 for the annual summit which was set to lay ground for deeper trade and investment ties between India and the 27-nation block.
    9:27 PM, 5 Mar
    Pet dogs and cats are not source of coronavirus, and there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with the disease, according to Pet Practioners Association of Karnataka. T
    9:26 PM, 5 Mar
    In a relief to Telangana government, two people from the state have tested negative for coronavirus. Speaking to reporters here, Health Minister E Rajender said the two samples -- one who came from Italy and another, a sanitary worker, who works in an IT company, tested negative.
    9:26 PM, 5 Mar
    The Madhya Pradesh government will put in place check-up centres at the entrances of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state to screen visitors for novel coronavirus, an official said.
    7:25 PM, 5 Mar
    Coronavirus fear is keeping away both traders as well as consumers from buying Chinese goods this Holi, traders body CAIT sai
    7:24 PM, 5 Mar
    Medical staff for thermal screening at airports to be increased, says Uddhav Thackeray
