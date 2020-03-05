  • search
    Coronavirus scare: Like PM Modi, why you should avoid celebrating holi

    New Delhi, Mar 05: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, top leaders have decided to skip holi event as experts across the world have advised to avoid mass gathering to stay away from the spread of COVID-19 novel Coronavirus.

    In India, twenty three new cases are reported on Wednesday. Experts have advised to stay safe from the infections by following the precautions.

    "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," Modi tweeted.

    Similarly Union Home Minister Shah urged the people to avoid public gatherings and take good care of yourself.

    "Holi is a very important festival for Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take good care of yourself and your family," he said on Twitter.

    Reportedly, Nadda has also written to all state unit presidents, asking them to avoid holding Holi milan programmes as a precautionary measure.

    "The world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries and medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay safe, Stay Healthy," Nadda tweeted.

    With the fast oubreak of the novel virus, it is advised to avoid Holi this year. The most common method of coronavirus transmission seems to be through infected surfaces. So it is important to avoid touching, to wash hands repeatedly, and to avoid touching your own face with unwashed hands and avoid crowds as far as possible.

    So should people not celebrate Holi?

    Holi is an important festival for many and you cannot put your life on hold. Celebrate Holi, but maybe you should not celebrate it with much funfare and large gathering but with close family and friends.

    Holi is celebrated in the open streets, smearing each other with colors and drench each other. It is usually celebrated where thousands of people gather from all over the world.

    So, participating in Holi celebrations is nothing less than inviting danger.

