Coronavirus scare: Kindergarten classes in Bengaluru to remain shut

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bengaluru, Mar 09: In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide and detection of a few positive cases in neighbouring states, the Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru.

The decision was taken on the advice of Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The minister for primary and secondary school education S Suresh Kumar tweeted late Sunday night, "Further to the advice received from the health commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South & Rural Districts."

Coronavirus: 19 test negative, 3 quarantined

In his letter to the principal secretary in the health and family welfare department S R Umashankar, Mr Pandey asked him to close pre-KG, LKG and UKG classes in the city with immediate effect, till further orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.