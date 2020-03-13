Coronavirus Scare: Handshakes on hold, Namaste makes a global comeback

PM Modi's tips against coronavirus is a ‘Namaste'

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to get into the habit of greeting each other with a "namaste" instead of a regular handshake as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"The whole world is making a habit of namaste. If for some reason we have given up this habit, then instead of joining hands, it is also the right time to reintroduce this habit," the Prime Minister said.

Trump, Varadkar greet each other with 'Namaste'

US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar greeted each other with 'namaste', a traditional Indian way, which is necessary in the current times of coronavirus.

"We (him and PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today&we looked at each other&said what are we going to do?Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India and I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy, " Trump told reporters.

NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 13th, 2020

Prince Charles greets guest with 'Namaste'

A video of Prince Charles greeting people with "Namaste" has gone viral on social media.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFC) officer, shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Namaste... See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on how to do namaste properly."

Benjamin Netanyahu bats for 'Namaste'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also encouraged his citizens to adopt namaste instead of the handshake as a way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Simple measures like avoiding the normal handshake while greeting people may possibly be replaced with other forms of greetings like the Indian namaste," he said.

Emmanuel Macron adopts Indian style

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed King Felipe of Spain and his wife in Paris by greeting with Namaste and bowing slightly.

Salman Khan urges fans to stick to namaste and salaam

Bollywood actor Salman Khan asked his fans to stick to namaste and salaam until the coronavirus outbreak is under control.

"Namashkaar... Hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago," he tweeted.

The UN health body has announced coronavirus "is a controllable pandemic". The number of COVID-19 cases in the world stands at 125,293, with over 4,600 deaths.