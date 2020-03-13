  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus Scare: Handshakes on hold, Namaste makes a global comeback

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: As the world grapples with the rapidly growing coronavirus crisis, Namaste, Indian traditional way of greeting people is making a comeback globally.

    As a part of these basic precautions, handshakes and hugs have been put on hold and the Indian version of pleasantries have become popular. More global leaders are adopting namaste to reduce physical contact with others.

    PM Modi's tips against coronavirus is a ‘Namaste'

    PM Modi's tips against coronavirus is a ‘Namaste'

    Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to get into the habit of greeting each other with a "namaste" instead of a regular handshake as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

    "The whole world is making a habit of namaste. If for some reason we have given up this habit, then instead of joining hands, it is also the right time to reintroduce this habit," the Prime Minister said.

    Trump, Varadkar greet each other with 'Namaste'

    Trump, Varadkar greet each other with 'Namaste'

    US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar greeted each other with 'namaste', a traditional Indian way, which is necessary in the current times of coronavirus.

    "We (him and PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today&we looked at each other&said what are we going to do?Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India and I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy, " Trump told reporters.

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 13th, 2020
      Prince Charles greets guest with 'Namaste'

      Prince Charles greets guest with 'Namaste'

      A video of Prince Charles greeting people with "Namaste" has gone viral on social media.

      Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFC) officer, shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Namaste... See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on how to do namaste properly."

      Benjamin Netanyahu bats for 'Namaste'

      Benjamin Netanyahu bats for 'Namaste'

      Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also encouraged his citizens to adopt namaste instead of the handshake as a way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

      "Simple measures like avoiding the normal handshake while greeting people may possibly be replaced with other forms of greetings like the Indian namaste," he said.

      Emmanuel Macron adopts Indian style

      Emmanuel Macron adopts Indian style

      French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed King Felipe of Spain and his wife in Paris by greeting with Namaste and bowing slightly.

      Salman Khan urges fans to stick to namaste and salaam

      Salman Khan urges fans to stick to namaste and salaam

      Bollywood actor Salman Khan asked his fans to stick to namaste and salaam until the coronavirus outbreak is under control.

      "Namashkaar... Hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago," he tweeted.

      The UN health body has announced coronavirus "is a controllable pandemic". The number of COVID-19 cases in the world stands at 125,293, with over 4,600 deaths.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus india explainer

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X