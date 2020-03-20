  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus scare: BBMP has not asked PGs to evict inmates

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 20: There has been a great amount of panic after false information was spread that the BBMP has asked PGs to vacate its inmates.

    This has been taken very seriously by the PGs and several persons in Bengaluru are being asked to vacate. It was brought to the notice of the BBMP that several inmates were being vacated by the Paying Guest Houses and Hostels. They were in fact citing a BBMP advisory dated March 16 2020.

    Coronavirus scare: BBMP has not asked PGs to evict inmates

    The truth behind the coronavirus scare at Electronic City, Bengaluru

    However Dr. Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner, BBMP has clarified that no such order has been passed. He said that the BBMP's advisory is for maintaining sanitation, cleanliness and prevention of overcrowding in limited space. It has come to our notice that some owners, managers of PGs and hostels are expelling and forcing the inmates to vacate the premises by wrong or misinterpretation of our advisory dated March 16 2020.

    We have not mentioned anywhere to ask inmates to vacate the premises. We have not asked IT processionals or any working persons to vacate the PGs or hostels. In fact we are encouraging working professionals to work from home and such kind of eviction from PG house managers and owners will defeat the work from home advise. Advise must be given to students to go to their homes if their colleges have been closed. But, if the students wishes to stay back, nobody must force him to vacate the premises, Dr. Ravikumar also clarified.

    More BBMP News

    Read more about:

    bbmp vacate coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X