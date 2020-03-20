Coronavirus scare: BBMP has not asked PGs to evict inmates

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 20: There has been a great amount of panic after false information was spread that the BBMP has asked PGs to vacate its inmates.

This has been taken very seriously by the PGs and several persons in Bengaluru are being asked to vacate. It was brought to the notice of the BBMP that several inmates were being vacated by the Paying Guest Houses and Hostels. They were in fact citing a BBMP advisory dated March 16 2020.

However Dr. Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner, BBMP has clarified that no such order has been passed. He said that the BBMP's advisory is for maintaining sanitation, cleanliness and prevention of overcrowding in limited space. It has come to our notice that some owners, managers of PGs and hostels are expelling and forcing the inmates to vacate the premises by wrong or misinterpretation of our advisory dated March 16 2020.

It has come to the notice of #BBMP that some PG owners are forcing inmates to vacate the premises by misinterpreting the previous advisory. Nobody should be forced to vacate.#Bengaluru #COVID19Bangalore #coronavirus #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/4DPxK8NCQR — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) March 19, 2020

We have not mentioned anywhere to ask inmates to vacate the premises. We have not asked IT processionals or any working persons to vacate the PGs or hostels. In fact we are encouraging working professionals to work from home and such kind of eviction from PG house managers and owners will defeat the work from home advise. Advise must be given to students to go to their homes if their colleges have been closed. But, if the students wishes to stay back, nobody must force him to vacate the premises, Dr. Ravikumar also clarified.